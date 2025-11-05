Louis Riddick analyzes the Colts' commitment to Daniel Jones after their trade for Sauce Gardner. (1:07)

Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Colts aren't wasting any time getting their new star onto the field, and they similarly aren't shying away from the symbolism of their big acquisition.

Sauce Gardner joined his new Colts teammates for practice Wednesday and intends to play Sunday against the Falcons in Berlin if he clears concussion protocol, according to coach Shane Steichen.

Gardner was dealt to Indianapolis by the Jets for two first-round draft picks and receiver Adonai Mitchell just before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline. The star cornerback suffered a concussion in the Jets' Week 8 win over the Bengals.

Because New York was on a bye week last week, Gardner did not have time to clear protocol.

But on Wednesday, in his first comments since the trade, Steichen was clear about his intent to have Gardner suit up against Atlanta.

"That's the plan," Steichen said.

And the Colts, it seems, have much grander plans for Gardner and their team generally.

The blockbuster trade, one of the boldest in franchise history, sent a jolt of energy through Colts headquarters and the locker room, specifically.

The Colts, tied for the best record in the NFL at 7-2, are being viewed as making the move with the intent of contending for the Super Bowl this season. The front office and ownership made a win-now decision in forking over the future picks, and players didn't shy away from that idea.

"I think they obviously believe in our team and [what] we can do this year," quarterback Daniel Jones said. "This year, we've played well. There's still a lot in front of us and we've got to continue to improve and play well week to week.

"But we as players, when you see that movement from ownership, from management and the coaches, I think it definitely gives you confidence."

The move sent a jolt of energy through the locker room when players returned from a day off on Wednesday morning. They already have one of the NFL's most prolific offenses, led by Jones and league rushing leader Jonathan Taylor.

Now, the Colts hope, they could field one of the most feared defensive backfields in the game with Gardner, cornerback Charvarius Ward, slot corner Kenny Moore II and safeties Camryn Bynum and Nick Cross.

"That was probably the best 'good morning' we got in a team meeting since I've been here," linebacker Zaire Franklin said, recapping the atmosphere in Wednesday's initial team gathering. "It's definitely great energy just knowing that the organization and management is believing in what you've got going on.

"You want to make them right."

Gardner did not speak with reporters, per concussion protocol guidelines. But his college teammate and close friend, receiver Alec Pierce, said Gardner will be rejuvenated by the trade.

"I think being in this environment and being on a team that has a good record, I think that'll bring out the best out of him. ... I think he'll play up to the standard," Pierce said. "I'm excited to see what he can do."