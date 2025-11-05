Peter Schrager joins "The Pat McAfee Show" to discuss the Cardinals' quarterbacks room with Jacoby Brissett invigorating the offense in Kyler Murray's absence. (1:19)

The Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday said they are placing quarterback Kyler Murray on injured reserve due to his foot injury, meaning he now will miss a minimum of four games.

The Cardinals said the move will give Murray, who has been out since Oct. 5, a chance to focus on rehabbing his foot injury and that he is committed to getting back as soon as possible.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett will get his fourth straight start for the Cardinals on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Murray and the team have consulted with multiple foot doctors about the injury and have been told a possible timetable for his recovery could be anywhere from four to eight weeks because of an increased likelihood of a setback unless it heals properly.

An eight-week timetable would take Murray through the Cardinals' Week 13 contest at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 30.

Brissett is averaging 286 passing yards in his three starts, and he has thrown for six touchdowns with one interception. The offense, meanwhile, is averaging 25.7 offensive points and 357 yards in those three games.

