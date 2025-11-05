Open Extended Reactions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jakobi Meyers has worn No. 16 his entire seven-year NFL career, but he knew that wasn't going to be the case after being traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

That number belongs to quarterback Trevor Lawrence, which is why Meyers didn't even ask.

"I just understood the price tag that would've came with it, and I wasn't trying to take out another mortgage," he said. "I'm good where I'm at."

In more ways than just avoiding writing a big check.

Meyers has gone from a 2-6 Las Vegas Raiders team to a 5-3 Jaguars team that is still alive in the playoff race at midseason, and from being the No. 2 option in the pass game behind tight end Brock Bowers to potentially being the Jaguars' top option. The Jaguars are happy because they have a player who can help them with their biggest weakness in the passing game: catching the football.

"We're looking forward to seeing how his skillset fits within the system," Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said. "I think from afar it does. You think about where we're at in terms of volume of drops, what's his superpower? It's not dropping the football, right? So you just take it from the surface level, it seems fitting."

Meyers, who decided to wear No. 3, arrived in Jacksonville on Tuesday night, passed his physical Wednesday morning and was on the practice field Wednesday afternoon. He has reunited with receivers coach Edgar Bennett, who is in his first season with the Jaguars after spending seven seasons in the same position with the Raiders.

That prior relationship should help Meyers' crash course in the Jaguars' offense, which he needs because the plan is for him to play significant snaps against the Houston Texans in NRG Stadium on Sunday.

"That's a great thing," Meyers said. "He's one of my favorite people in life. So I'm just happy to be here with him. ... Anytime you have a relationship with somebody, it's a little bit easier to kind of move along in the process."

Meyers has wanted to move along from the Raiders since August. That was the first of multiple times that he has said he wanted to be traded, including last week when he told reporters that he wants "to be in a good spot." It appears he has landed in one.

Jakobi Meyers, who has never had more than two drops in any of his seven seasons, joins a Jaguars team that leads the NFL with 19 drops. Trevor Ruszkowski/Imagn Images

The Jaguars' top three receivers entering the season are all injured: Travis Hunter is on IR with a knee injury, Brian Thomas Jr. is battling shoulder and ankle injuries and did not practice Wednesday and Dyami Brown is battling a shoulder injury and is concussion protocol. Veteran Tim Patrick also has a groin injury and did not play last Sunday.

Parker Washington and practice squad call-ups Austin Trammell and Tim Jones were the only healthy receivers on the active roster until Meyers arrived Tuesday night. "I'm excited to add him and get him involved and get him up to speed as soon as possible and he seems really smart," Lawrence said. "It's like he's picking it up pretty quick already. Obviously going to help him as much as I can and get him going, but yeah, glad we have him."

Lawrence should be because Meyers is automatically the most sure-handed pass catcher on the roster. The Jaguars lead the NFL with 19 drops, according to ESPN Research, including five by Thomas. He struggled with that as a rookie, too, and has nine drops in his 25 career games.

For comparison, Meyers has 11 drops in 98 games and has never had more than two drops in any of his seven seasons. That's why Gladstone called it his superpower.

"I appreciate it," Meyers said of his new GM's comment. "Even knowing that ... that's been an issue, seeing the guys work after practice, work during practice, how serious they take it, it's ball drills all over. So that's a testament to them, honestly.

"They're working on it. They're getting better every day, and I respect that. So hopefully I can come in and do my part and I don't add to the problem."

Meyers is in the final year of a three-year contract and is scheduled to become a free agent in March, but the Jaguars giving up two 2026 draft picks (fourth- and sixth-rounders) indicates there's some interest in an extension. Gladstone said they're taking a wait-and-see approach.

So is Meyers.

"I've got to play good football first," he said. "Honestly, I'll cross that bridge when we get there, but I'm not about to come in and ask for a pay raise on the first day, you know what I mean? That's crazy. But we'll see."