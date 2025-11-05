Open Extended Reactions

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The New York Jets' defensive shakeup continues.

In addition to trading cornerstone players Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams, the Jets have demoted former All-Pro linebacker Quincy Williams.

"My coaches told me I was underperforming, that I've been underperforming since training camp," Williams told ESPN on Wednesday after practice.

Williams, who said he was informed on Monday by the coaches, described himself as "a non-starting Jet." He expects to be active Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, but he's not sure about his role.

"I have no clue," he said.

This has been a week of upheaval for the Jets (1-7), who returned to work Wednesday after the blockbuster deals at the trading deadline -- Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts; Williams to the Dallas Cowboys.

In a span of 24 hours, Quincy Williams lost his starting job and lost his younger brother to another team. Quincy, too, was rumored to be on the trading block. There were rumblings about him being part of a package deal with his brother, but the Cowboys addressed their linebacker need by trading for Logan Wilson, formerly of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Rookie Kiko Mauigoa is the top candidate to replace Williams in the lineup.

Williams, 29, is in the final year of his contract. He has started 65 games for the Jets, dating to 2021. He was a first-team All-Pro in 2023, parlaying that success into a three-year, $18 million contract.

In four games this season, he has 22 tackles, 3 tackles for loss and 1 sack. Williams, who missed four games with a shoulder injury, was active in the last game, with two pass breakups and one tackle for loss in the Week 8 win over the Bengals.

"I'm not thrilled about it, but it's one of those things where I'm not mad about it because they told me what I need to get better at," said Williams, adding that the coaches want him to improve his hand usage and play with a more downhill mentality.

Coach Aaron Glenn is attempting a defensive makeover on the fly. The Gardner and Williams trades rocked the locker room, with players saying they were stunned by Tuesday's news. Allen Lazard said he received a text from a friend that said simply "OMG," and the receiver said he immediately checked social media and read about the trades.

"[Quinnen Williams] was such a huge pillar to the foundation of this locker room, and he embodied what it meant to be a Jet," Lazard said.

The trades put Glenn in a delicate spot. The organization is building for the future -- the two trades netted three future first-round picks -- but Glenn's job is to win games now. He insisted motivation won't be a problem for the locker room.

His message to the long-suffering fans suggested that he's already thinking beyond this season. Before Week 1, he said he wanted the Jets to be a team that made the fan base proud. That, he said, would define a successful season.

On Wednesday, he amended that with an eyebrow-raising remark.

"I want this to be a team that the fans are proud of, but again, I never said they were going to be proud of them right now," Glenn said.

Predictably, players spouted the company line regarding the trades. They said it hurt to see two talented teammates get traded, but they reiterated what Glenn had told them in the morning team meeting: The only thing constant is the NFL is change, and that change brings opportunity.

"It's just the nature of the business," running back Breece Hall said. "[We] lost two really good players, two people I'm really good friends with. It sucks, but it is what it is."

The Jets weighed offers for Hall, according to reports, but decided to keep him. Hall said he never requested a trade, but there were reports that he would've welcomed one. He didn't flat-out deny that, saying his only focus is the Browns on Sunday. He's in the final year of his rookie contract and could leave as a free agent.

"I think I've said this a million times, over and over, that Breece was not a guy I wanted to get rid of," Glenn said. "I mean, he's a damn good player."

It's surprising that the Jets didn't trade Quincy Williams, considering their plans to bench him. Williams said he had "mixed emotions" about the trading deadline. He understood the rationale behind his brother's trade.

"When we had our conversation, we talked about it being a new beginning," Quincy said. "I'm happy for Sauce and Quinnen because they get new starts and stuff like that, and then also they get a change of perspective and stuff."

In other developments, wide receiver Garrett Wilson, out the past two games with a knee injury, practiced on a limited basis and is trending toward a return on Sunday.

The Jets still haven't named a starting quarterback. Said Justin Fields: "We'll see."