CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle was fined by the NFL for his actions during a touchdown celebration in Sunday's 16-13 upset of the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Dowdle announced the fine via social media on Wednesday night. He also posted he has partnered with GoFundMe to use his fine money for charity.

The fine, according to a source with knowledge of the situation, was $14,491. Dowdle's agent, David Canter, announced on social media that the fine would be appealed.

Dowdle celebrated his third-quarter touchdown with two pelvic thrusts as several teammates stood around him in the end zone, a nod to a 2013 "Key & Peele" comedy sketch that joked two thrusts was acceptable but three crossed the line and would warrant a flag. Dowdle's celebration drew a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that led to the Panthers missing the extra-point kick.

"After much thought I've launched a GoFundMe for my fines,'' Dowdle wrote on X. "Key said I got three pumps but I guess the NFL disagrees.

"Actually, 100% of what is raised through this fundraiser will be sent to 56-Children's Home Society of North Carolina. Children's Home Society promotes the right of every child to a permanent, safe, and loving family. They specialize in education and prevention programs, family preservation, and adoption and foster care. Let's raise some money."

Panthers running back Rico Dowdle, right, drew a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after celebrating his third-quarter touchdown with two pelvic thrusts Sunday against the Packers. Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

After Dowdle's celebration was penalized, actor and comedian Keegan-Michael Key, who wrote the sketch for Comedy Central, posted a video on Instagram later Sunday lamenting Dowdle being penalized despite doing only two thrusts.

"Rico. Man, you got robbed -- you only did two pumps,'' Key said. "I'm sorry, man. I'm going to have to write a new sketch.''

According to a source, Dowdle's teammates were not fined.

Meanwhile, Dowdle missed Wednesday's practice with a quad injury not related to the celebration. Coach Dave Canales downplayed the injury, saying the team was counting on the league's third-leading rusher to play on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.