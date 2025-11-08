Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON -- In late August, Houston Texans coach DeMeco Ryans had the highest praise he has ever publicly shouted for quarterback Davis Mills.

"If something happens to your starter, [if] you don't have guys behind him who can go out and perform and keep the team moving, then, most of the time, your season is just done," Ryans said. "I feel really good about Davis. Davis has had the best camp that I've seen since he's been here."

Five days later, the Texans rewarded Mills with a $7 million contract extension, showing their supreme faith in the former 2021 third-round pick if anything were to happen to their starting quarterback in C.J. Stroud.

Best of NFL Nation • How Nik Bonitto became a pass-rush star

• AFC West coaches pushing Pete Carroll, Raiders

• Were Chiefs close to trading for Breece Hall?

• Why Dolphins didn't trade Waddle, Chubb

• Jets build toward future at trade deadline

Four months later, that something has happened after Stroud was ruled out Wednesday for the Texans' Week 10 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars (5-3) on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, CBS). Stroud's concussion, the second of his career, happened after his head slammed onto the ground after a big hit in the Texans' 18-15 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 9.

Ryans has been pleased with how Mills has stepped in to keep the offense afloat and believes his experience as a starter helps him for this upcoming challenge.

"[Mills] has started games in his league before, so there's nothing new for him," Ryans said Wednesday. "It is a benefit for him, being able to get the reps throughout practice, get walk-through [reps], getting every single rep that he can get. He's done a good job with that. Today he did an outstanding job. We were efficient in and out of the huddle, at the line of scrimmage. He did a great job of communicating."

This is a different tune from Ryans compared to the last time Stroud missed time in 2023, when Stroud missed two games. Instead of Mills, who who went 5-19-1 as a starter in his first two seasons, Case Keenum started the next two games against the Tennessee Titans and the Cleveland Browns.

And up until that point, Mills was the No. 2 quarterback behind Stroud while Keenum was the emergency No. 3 signal-caller.

That was an experience that was tough for Mills to deal with, and on Wednesday, he reflected and admitted it gave him motivation.

"It leads you to obviously be introspective," Mills said. "Look at yourself and what else I could be doing to really gain these guys' trust and be as confident in my abilities as I am in myself."

Mills was the starter before Houston selected Stroud No. 2 overall in 2023. In his 25 starts, he has thrown for 5,802 yards with 33 touchdowns and 25 interceptions. Since Stroud's arrival in Houston, he has passed for 385 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions -- including going 17-of-30 for 137 yards and no touchdowns Sunday after replacing Stroud with 13:51 remaining in the second quarter.

Now Ryans will lean on Mills to help jump-start a much-needed turnaround for Houston (3-5) with the season slipping away, something the organization did not envision as the reigning back-to-back AFC South champions.

But the path won't be easy. Houston has the fifth-hardest remaining strength of schedule, and, aside from the Jaguars, it still has to face the Indianapolis Colts (7-2) twice, Buffalo Bills (6-2), Los Angeles Chargers (6-3) and the reigning AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs (5-4).

"Davis is doing a really good job preparing," defensive end Will Anderson Jr. said. "The guys are rallying behind him. I can't wait to go see him ball out."

Along with Stroud, the Texans also ruled out safety Jalen Pitre, right tackle Tytus Howard, kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn and right guard Ed Ingram on Friday.

Still, they wouldn't be eliminated from the playoffs if they lose Sunday, but it would put them in a difficult position to recover from. Mills is confident he can help when his number is called.

"I think I've worked really hard to prove to those guys that I can go out there and be successful day in and day out," Mills said. "I think I've shown that to my teammates as well. So, it's going to be fun on Sunday."