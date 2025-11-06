How to watch 'Monday Night Football': Eagles vs. Packers

Open Extended Reactions

The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles head to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers in the latest installment of ESPN's "Monday Night Football."

The Week 10 showdown features a well-rested Eagles (6-2) squad coming off a bye and seeking its third straight victory. Meanwhile, the Packers (5-2-1) look to get back in the win column after stumbling at home last week to the Carolina Panthers.

Monday's prime-time matchup could go a long way in deciding the race for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The Eagles would have a 41% chance to earn the conference's top seed with a win, but that would fall to 9% with a loss, according to ESPN Analytics.

Here are key facts about the Week 10 "Monday Night Football" game:

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Monday, Nov. 10

3 p.m.: "NFL Live" on ESPN

6 p.m: "Monday Night Countdown" on ESPN

8:15 p.m.: Eagles at Packers on ESPN and ABC

8:15 p.m.: "Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli" -- the "ManningCast" -- on ESPN2

