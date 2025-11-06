What are the longest NFL games of all time?

Open Extended Reactions

Every fan loves extra football, but that concept didn't exist in the NFL until 1974. That year, the NFL implemented overtime in the regular season.

In regular-season play, the league has always capped overtime at one extra period. In the postseason, teams play as long as it takes for playoff glory.

Six playoff games in NFL history have required two overtime periods to decide a winner. Take a look at the longest NFL games by actual game clock time (60 minutes of regulation plus the amount of time needed in overtime) below:

▪︎ 82 minutes, 40 seconds - Miami Dolphins def. Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in 1971 AFC Divisional Round on Dec. 25, 1971

▪︎ 77 minutes, 54 seconds - Dallas Texans def. Houston Oilers 20-17 in 1962 AFL Championship on Dec. 23, 1962

▪︎ 77 minutes, two seconds - Cleveland Browns def. New York Jets 23-20 in 1986 AFC Divisional Round on Jan. 3, 1987

▪︎ 76 minutes, 42 seconds - Baltimore Ravens def. Denver Broncos 38-35 in 2012 AFC Divisional Round on Jan. 12, 2013

▪︎ 75 minutes, 43 seconds - Oakland Raiders def. Baltimore Colts 37-31 in 1977 AFC Divisional Round on Dec. 24, 1977

▪︎ 75 minutes, 10 seconds - Carolina Panthers def. St. Louis Rams 29-23 in 2003 NFC Divisional Round on Jan. 10, 2004

