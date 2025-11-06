Adam Schefter joins Pat McAfee to break down how the Colts were able to trade for Sauce Gardner. (2:08)

Indianapolis Colts fans are embracing Sauce Gardner since his shocking trade to Indy on Tuesday.

But the two-time All-Pro selection, who was a 2022 first-round selection of the New York Jets, might also be converting a few Jets fans, too.

A video that went viral this week of a father informing his two young sons that one of their favorite players had been traded apparently made its way to Gardner.

Like many others, Gardner saw the younger of the two boys break into tears upon learning the news, lamenting that he'd gotten Gardner's Jets jersey.

After a few loud shrieks, the boy shouted, "I don't like the Jets!" as his father tried to calm the situation by saying he'd buy him another jersey. The kid only doubled down: "I like the Colts now!" he said.

But Dad need not worry.

Gardner stepped in on Wednesday evening, with the Colts posting a video of their new star signing two jerseys for his young fans.

welcome to the horseshoe!! pic.twitter.com/ImRe7Klyfl — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 5, 2025

"I appreciate y'all for the support," Gardner said in the clip. "With that being said, I'm going to be giving you guys two of my first Colts jerseys."

Then, there's a short clip of Gardner signing the jerseys that he plans to send to his faithful followers.

Gardner's trade rocked the NFL earlier this week, with the Colts sending two first-round picks and receiver Adonai Mitchell to the Jets to complete the deal. Gardner cleared concussion protocol on Thursday and is expected to fly with the Colts to Berlin on Thursday and suit up for Sunday's International Series game against the Atlanta Falcons.

And it seems likely two of his biggest fans will be sitting in front of the television rooting on their new favorite team.