          Raiders vs. Broncos: Week 10 NFL game highlights

          • Jeff Legwold
            Jeff Legwold
            ESPN Senior Writer
              Jeff Legwold covers the Denver Broncos at ESPN. He has covered the Broncos for more than 20 years and also assists with NFL draft coverage, joining ESPN in 2013. He has been a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Board of Selectors since 1999, too. Jeff previously covered the Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills and Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans at previous stops prior to ESPN.
          • Ryan McFadden
            Ryan McFadden
              Ryan McFadden covers the Las Vegas Raiders for ESPN's NFL Nation. Prior to ESPN, McFadden was a Denver Broncos beat reporter for the Denver Post. McFadden also wrote about the Baltimore Ravens and University of Maryland athletics for The Baltimore Sun.
          Nov 7, 2025, 01:44 AM

          DENVER -- The Denver Broncos (7-2) are hosting the Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) in a showdown of AFC West rivals going in opposite directions.

          The division-leading Broncos have won six games in a row since a 1-2 start, with four of those victories coming in fourth-quarter comebacks. The Raiders have lost six of their last seven, including an overtime defeat to the Jaguars in which their game-winning two-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful.

          Our two team reporters -- Ryan McFadden for the Raiders and Jeff Legwold for the Broncos -- were at Empower Field at Mile High and provided updates on all the biggest plays and highlights.

          Raiders-Broncos highlights