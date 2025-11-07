Open Extended Reactions

DENVER -- The Denver Broncos (7-2) are hosting the Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) in a showdown of AFC West rivals going in opposite directions.

The division-leading Broncos have won six games in a row since a 1-2 start, with four of those victories coming in fourth-quarter comebacks. The Raiders have lost six of their last seven, including an overtime defeat to the Jaguars in which their game-winning two-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful.

Our two team reporters -- Ryan McFadden for the Raiders and Jeff Legwold for the Broncos -- were at Empower Field at Mile High and provided updates on all the biggest plays and highlights.

Raiders-Broncos highlights