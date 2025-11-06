"Get Up" discusses the possibility of the Jets using their stockpile of draft picks to trade with the Bengals for Joe Burrow. (2:51)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson said he's "super pumped" to be back on the field after missing two games with a knee injury. He's not super pumped that cornerback Sauce Gardner isn't there with him.

Commenting for the first time since Gardner and Quinnen Williams were traded, Wilson said Thursday he trusts the front office and its roster-building philosophy, but he acknowledged that it was difficult to lose Gardner.

"My emotions, like that side of it, I hate it, I hate it, you know what I'm saying?" said Wilson, drafted 10th overall in 2022 -- six spots after Gardner. "I play football. I play with my brothers. I get to know my brothers. I hate it, but I'm paid to play football. No one cares if I hate it. Go catch the ball. You know what I'm saying? That's how I see it."

Not only were Wilson and Gardner drafted about two hours apart, but they finalized four-year contract extensions on back-to-back days in July -- for $130 million and $120 million, respectively. They were tied together, seen as cornerstone players.

On Tuesday, the Jets stunned the NFL by trading Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts for first-round picks in 2026 and 2027 and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell. A short time later, they dealt Williams to the Dallas Cowboys for a 2026 second-round choice, a 2027 first-rounder and defensive tackle Mazi Smith.

Wilson said he was "shocked" by the trades, saying they were a reminder of the fickle nature of the business. The Jets (1-7) are rebuilding with draft capital, seemingly sacrificing wins this season even though general manager Darren Mougey insisted Tuesday, "I wouldn't call it a teardown."

Wilson wears the losses on his sleeve, so it's fair to wonder if he's on board with the direction of the franchise.

"I get paid to catch passes, block, help my teammates out, make plays, you know what I'm saying?" he said. "[The front office gets] paid to do that. I'm going to play football and I'm excited, man. I'm excited to go at this thing and chase it. They have a vision. Like I said, I don't get paid to have a vision. They do and they got one and I have to trust them, man. I do."

Like Gardner's extension, Wilson's included a $13.75 million signing bonus and rolling guarantees. The relatively modest upfront money lowers the cap hit if they decide to trade him, as Gardner found out.

Wilson said he's not worried about job security.

"I truly believe you train every day because you're as replaceable as hell," he said. "That's the way I see it."

Wilson, who injured his knee in Week 6, returned to practice this week and proclaimed himself ready to play Sunday against the Cleveland Browns (2-6) at MetLife Stadium. Because of last week's bye, he missed only two games -- the first injury of his career. He had played 57 straight games before twisting his knee late in the Week 6 loss the Denver Broncos in London.

Before the injury, Wilson was on pace to post career numbers -- 36 receptions, 395 yards and 4 touchdowns in six games. He said it was "enlightening" to watch from the sideline, adding that there was a silver lining to the injury.

"Maybe it was good for me to realize that you're not going to be out there every week," he said. "[You have to] go about it the right way. Every play is super important. Maybe I was taking it for granted a little bit and I'm back to my old ways. I'm excited to go back out there."