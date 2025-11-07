Open Extended Reactions

Week 10 of the NFL season brought another round of pregame tunnel outfits as strong as the matchups.

With November settling in, some stadiums called for true fall layers while others still mixed in warm weather vibes.

Players responded with a wide variety of looks: heavyweight flannels, varsity and leather jackets and team-colored beanies alongside lighter pieces, hoodies and graphic tees. Tailored coats, statement knits and sharp sweatsuits all made appearances, with accessories and footwear -- from bold sneakers to sleek boots -- pulling looks together.

From understated tunnel walks to statement entrances, Week 10 delivered a full spectrum of style. Here's a look at the top fits.

Thursday night's fashion

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby stood out in a patterned denim matching set, while several Denver Broncos opted for coordinated looks to complement their throwback uniforms.