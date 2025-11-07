DENVER -- Las Vegas Raiders starting right guard Jackson Powers-Johnson was ruled out of Thursday night's game against the Denver Broncos because of an ankle injury.

Powers-Johnson was hurt at the beginning of the second quarter when he rolled his ankle while quarterback Geno Smith was sacked by Denver edge rusher Nik Bonitto.

Powers-Johnson was on the ground momentarily and then helped off the field by trainers. The Raiders took down the medical tent and carted Powers-Johnson into the locker room.

The former Oregon standout is not the only injury on Las Vegas' offensive line. Starting left guard Dylan Parham also suffered an ankle injury and was listed as questionable to return.

The injuries left Las Vegas without three of its starters on the offensive line. Veteran left tackle Kolton Miller is on injured reserve because of an ankle injury.