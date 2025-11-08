Open Extended Reactions

Berlin finally gets its turn on the NFL stage in Week 10, as the Indianapolis Colts and Atlanta Falcons meet at Olympiastadion in the league's fifth regular-season game in Germany, the first one played in the capital after previous stops in Munich and Frankfurt.

The Colts arrive in a strange spot: tied for the second-best record in the NFL at 7-2 with the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots, but coming off their ugliest performance of the season. Indianapolis turned the ball over six times in a Week 9 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers -- the most by any team in a game this season -- with Daniel Jones responsible for a career-high five of them. The stakes are real for Indy, too: Per ESPN Analytics, the Colts have a 27% chance to earn the AFC's No. 1 seed heading into kickoff, second only to the 6-2 Buffalo Bills (30%). That number jumps to 33% with a win and falls to 15% with a loss.

The Falcons, meanwhile, are no strangers to receiving stamps in their passports.

This is the Falcons' fifth international game (2-2 so far), with most recently a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London in 2023. They'll try to hand the Colts their first set of back-to-back defeats this season.

Before kickoff, both teams took time to do some sightseeing.

