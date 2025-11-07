Mark Sanchez will not return as a Fox Sports analyst as the former NFL quarterback faces trial stemming from his alleged attack on a truck driver last month.

A Fox Sports spokesperson confirmed to multiple outlets that Sanchez was no longer with the network, declining to comment further.

Sanchez had been off the air since the Oct. 4 incident at the Westin Hotel in downtown Indianapolis. He was in town for the weekend's game between the Colts and Raiders when he confronted the truck driver before allegedly attacking and injuring him.

Sanchez was stabbed in the chest in the incident and spent a week in a hospital. The trucker, who claims self-defense and has not been charged, is suing him and Fox Sports for unspecified damages.

Fox Sports also announced Friday that Super Bowl-winning quarterback Drew Brees was joining the network as a game analyst. He will replace Sanchez on the crew with Adam Amin and Kristina Pink starting in Week 11.

"I appreciate the opportunity FOX has given me in the booth and with their team," Brees said in a statement. "I hope my passion for this game is reflected in the knowledge and insights I provide to the fans each Sunday."

Sanchez's trial is set to begin Dec. 11, though prosecutors expressed doubt following an Oct. 22 hearing that it was a realistic trial date. Prosecutors have charged Sanchez with a felony count of battery involving serious bodily injury, along with three misdemeanor charges, including public intoxication.

Sanchez, who remains free on bond, declined to address the allegations after he was booked Oct. 12, saying he was focused on his recovery.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.