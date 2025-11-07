Open Extended Reactions

BERLIN -- The Colts landed in Berlin without their most disruptive defensive player, and it turns out they'll be without him for awhile.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner will be placed on injured reserve because of a neck injury, coach Shane Steichen said after the team's practice at Berlin's Olympiapark.

"He's as tough as they get," Steichen said.

The Colts are hopeful Buckner can return at some point, but his absence will be a blow to the Colts' defense for however long he is out. Buckner leads the Colts with 20 pressures despite facing double teams on 64.2% of his pass-rush snaps.

Said safety Cam Bynum: "That's tough. Buck is obviously one of the best in the league at his position and one of our leaders on this defense. But it's the next man up. And I know that Buck is going to do everything he can to get back healthy and take care of his body."

The Colts are dealing with an assortment of defensive injuries ahead of Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons in Berlin. They'll also be without defensive ends Tyquan Lewis (groin) and Samson Ebukam (knee) in this game.

But those unfortunate developments are somewhat offset by the addition of cornerback Sauce Gardner, who will make his debut against the Falcons after Tuesday's blockbuster trade with the New York Jets.