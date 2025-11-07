Open Extended Reactions

BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns starting wide receiver Cedric Tillman will return to the lineup in Sunday's road game against the Jets after missing four games on injured reserve because of a hamstring injury.

Tillman, who has caught 20 passes for 106 yards and 2 touchdowns this season, is listed as questionable, but head coach Kevin Stefanski said Tillman would play Sunday. His return comes as wide receiver Isaiah Bond, who has had an uptick in snaps over the last month, has been ruled out because of a foot injury.

Stefanski also said that rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders will return to his backup role after being inactive in the Browns' Week 8 loss to the New England Patriots because of a back injury.

Cleveland also listed rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr., rookie linebacker Carson Schwesinger and offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas as questionable.