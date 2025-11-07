Open Extended Reactions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Starting New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson won't play in Sunday's road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because of a lingering toe injury, head coach Mike Vrabel announced, which paves the way for rookie TreVeyon Henderson to make his second straight start.

In addition, starting wide receiver Kayshon Boutte will be out with a hamstring injury and starting linebacker Christian Elliss will also miss the game with a hip ailment.

In Stevenson's absence last week against the Falcons, the Patriots increased the workload of Henderson, their second-round draft pick from Ohio State. Henderson played a season-high 51 offensive snaps (of a possible 68) and finished with a team-high 55 rushing yards on 14 carries, while adding four receptions for 32 yards.

The only other running back on the Patriots' roster is first-year player Terrell Jennings, who at 6-foot-0, 217 pounds adds more of a thumping presence alongside the speedy Henderson (5-10, 202). The Patriots elevated veteran running back D'Ernest Johnson from the practice squad last week and will likely do so again against a Buccaneers defense that has produced 15 sacks over the past three games.

As for receiver, Boutte has been a consistent presence on the backside of the formation for quarterback Drake Maye, as he leads the team with five touchdown receptions and is second with 431 receiving yards (on 23 receptions). Vrabel said earlier in the week that rookie Kyle Williams, a third-round pick from Washington State, should prepare for an expanded opportunity due to Boutte's absence, alongside fellow receivers Stefon Diggs, Mack Hollins and DeMario "Pop" Douglas.

And at linebacker, Elliss' role alongside starter Robert Spillane projects to be filled by either four-year veteran Jack Gibbens, seven-year veteran Jahlani Tavai or third-year player Marte Mapu. Elliss is second on the team with 43 tackles and also plays on multiple special teams units.

The 7-2 Patriots bring a six-game winning streak into Sunday against the 6-2 Buccaneers. They are 4-0 on the road this season, joining the Seahawks as the NFL's only undefeated road teams.