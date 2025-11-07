Open Extended Reactions

Chicago Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards had surgery this week to repair a broken hand, coach Ben Johnson announced Friday. Edwards has been ruled out against the Giants on Sunday after not practicing during the week, but he will ultimately not be placed on injured reserve.

Johnson said that the Bears will put a cast on Edwards' surgically repaired hand when he is able to return and that he should be able to resume playing sooner than the four games he would have to miss with an IR stint. The veteran is also still dealing with a hamstring injury that sidelined him for three games.

The Bears' backfield will be near full strength against New York. Though D'Andre Swift (groin) carries a questionable designation for Week 10, the running back practiced in full Thursday and was absent from practice Friday due to what the team deemed a "personal" reason.

Running backs Kyle Monangai (ankle) and Roschon Johnson (back) do not carry injury designations for the Giants game.

Coming off Monangai's breakout performance in Swift's absence (26 carries, 176 yards), Johnson said his plan for divvying up carries is based on a per-series basis and that he's not afraid to ride whichever back is in the strongest rhythm.

"My experience has usually been, there might be a couple plays on the plan, run game or pass game, that you put their number down for going into the week," Johnson said. "Other than that, I think normally it's been by series -- 'Hey, this guy's going to start us off this series.'

"We'll kind of see. The longer the drive, we'll have to sub someone else in, or if I call one of those selective plays that might be the case. I think we'll get that right balance as we go through it. [Running backs coach Eric Bieniemy] has got a really good feel for guys as they're rolling. I believe in a guy having the hot hand. One guy, if he's feeling it and giving us a spark, we might lean on that a little bit longer."

The Bears will also get tight end Cole Kmet back after he left the Bengals game in the first half with a concussion. Kmet was limited Wednesday before being upgraded to full participation Thursday and Friday. Rookie wide receiver Luther Burden III, who missed the Cincinnati game with a concussion, is also available to play against the Giants.