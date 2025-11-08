Kurt Warner joins "The Rich Eisen Show" to tell the story of how he dislocated his elbow, the same injury that Jayden Daniels recently suffered. (1:42)

ASHBURN, Va. -- When Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels lay on the ground, a silence fell over Northwest Stadium. The No. 1 hope for the franchise was down, for a third time this season. Only the occasional fan yelling in frustration and, perhaps, anger, punctured the silence.

The players felt it too.

"It took all the air out of the ball," Washington receiver Deebo Samuel said.

Washington (3-6) has lost four in a row heading into Sunday's game vs. Detroit. Injuries have highlighted the Commanders' season, though they've had other issues -- such as the defense overall -- that have contributed to the losing streak.

But the problem for Washington is that its injuries extend well beyond Daniels. He just happens to play the most important position and has become one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the NFL.

However, if Daniels doesn't play again then it's possible that eight starters will have missed at least eight games this season. Terry McLaurin, who has missed five games and isn't expected to play vs. Detroit or in Madrid vs. Miami, could add to that number.

"It's like, jeez, we can't catch a break," Samuel said.

That's in stark contrast to last season, when no starter missed more than seven games. Only four missed at least five -- and one of them, corner Marshon Lattimore, was hurt when he was acquired in a trade, and the team knew he would miss several weeks.

But for Washington, it's not just the number of injuries this season, it's the positions.

"It's hardest when there are multiple [players] at a position," Washington coach Dan Quinn said.

The Commanders' starting defensive ends, Deatrich Wise Jr. and Dorance Armstrong, are out for the season. Two of their top three receivers -- McLaurin and Noah Brown -- have missed a combined 12 games and counting. One of their other top targets in the pass game, Austin Ekeler, will end up missing 15 games.

"The mental toll is definitely a big one," Quinn said. "Everybody goes through ... hard things ... you find your way and you adapt."

Washington has had to elevate five receivers off the practice squad since Week 3; two of them, Treylon Burks and Chris Moore, were eventually signed to the active roster. At times during a special teams portion of practice, receivers coach Bobby Engram will take newcomers to the practice squad -- such as veteran Robbie Chosen -- and work with them on the proper steps of a route to be run that week.

Washington will have played only two games this season with its starting receivers and quarterback healthy in the same game.

The rest of the season has been a scramble.

"Just building a rapport with the quarterback and getting the amount of reps you'd like to get," offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury said. "It's just getting the timing down on the field, full speed. Not a ton of reps to go."

Here's a timeline of Washington's injuries this season.

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels will not have to have surgery on his injured elbow. Nick Wass/Associated Press

Week 2

Number of injuries: 4

Defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. (torn quad), running back Austin Ekeler (Achilles), receiver Noah Brown (groin), quarterback Jayden Daniels (knee)

The result: Wise and Ekeler were placed on season-ending injured reserve. Washington hoped Brown would return within four games, but when he didn't it placed him on IR, though he is expected to return. Daniels missed two games.

The impact: Washington lost its starting quarterback for two weeks, its No. 3 receiver for seven games and counting, and its top running back and a starting defensive end for the season. Washington signed Wise to help vs. the run in particular.

"He's a guy that really is a solid factor in the run game setting edges," Washington defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. said. "And then also in the pass game he can push the pockets."

In 12 games last season, Ekeler caught 35 passes for 366 yards; he rushed for 367. Jeremy McNichols leads Washington's backs with 129 yards receiving and is on pace for 244.

Record: 1-1

Week 3

Number of injuries: 4

Receiver Terry McLaurin (quad), safety Will Harris (fractured fibula), tight end John Bates (groin), corner Jonathan Jones (hamstring)

The result: Harris was placed on injured reserve; he might return this season. Jones also went on injured reserve but returned after four games. Washington opted not to place McLaurin on injured reserve, uncertain on his length of recovery. He missed the next four games. Bates missed two games.

The impact: McLaurin was Washington's lone downfield playmaker. He caught a team-high 12 passes for 20 yards or more last season while no other receiver had more than five. He also had a career-best 13 touchdown receptions, including 10 in the red zone. Harris, signed to a two-year deal in the offseason, was the starting strong safety considered good in coverage vs. tight ends and their best communicator in the secondary. Bates is Washington's best blocking tight end. Jones provided corner depth.

Record: 2-1

Week 4

Number of injuries: 1

Defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste (torn pectoral muscle)

The result: Jean-Baptiste was placed on injured reserve.

The impact: Washington lost another rotational player at an increasingly thin position. Jean-Baptiste played 18.7 snaps per game and also played on special teams.

Record: 2-2

Week 7

Number of injuries: 2

Defensive end Dorance Armstrong (torn ACL), Daniels (hamstring)

The result: Armstrong was placed on injured reserve; Daniels missed one game.

The impact: Armstrong has missed the past two games but still leads Washington with 5.5 sacks. He led Washington with a 23.7% edge rush win rate and 14 quarterback pressures. He also was the Commanders' third defensive end placed on IR. Without Daniels, but with McLaurin back, Washington lost to Kansas City 28-7.

In the first six games with Armstrong, Washington ranked fifth in pass rush win rate at 45.4%. In the three games without him -- he played just one series vs. Dallas -- Washington ranked last at 18.3%.

"He was playing as good as any defensive end in the league," Whitt said.

He said Armstrong's absence, and the lack of pressure up front, has impacted strategy.

"We might have to send more [blitzes], but I don't want to expose the back end as much," Whitt said. "There's a balance there but losing those guys, it has affected the way it's called some."

Record: 3-4

Dorance Armstrong sustained a torn ACL in Week 7; he still leads the Commanders in sacks. Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire

Week 8

Number of injuries: 1

McLaurin (quad)

The result: McLaurin has yet to return; there's hope that he could return after the Week 12 bye.

The impact: The Commanders lack a downfield threat. In four games, McLaurin ranks second on the team with two receptions on passes that traveled at least 20 yards; Samuel ranks first with three in eight games.

Record: 3-5

Week 9

Number of injuries: 3

Daniels (dislocated left elbow), corner Marshon Lattimore (torn ACL), receiver Luke McCaffrey (fractured collarbone)

The result: Lattimore and McCaffrey were placed on injured reserve. Daniels has not been placed on IR, which is good news -- so far -- when it comes to his recovery. But it remains uncertain if he'll return this season, especially with the Commanders three games under .500 and possibly out of the playoff race by the time he might be ready.

The impact: Washington's best hope for second-half success rested on Daniels' ability combined with the (hoped for) return of McLaurin and Brown, adding juice to the passing attack. It's hard to imagine Daniels playing again this season, barring a massive turnaround that puts the Commanders in playoff contention. Marcus Mariota will start in Daniels' place with Josh Johnson now the No. 2 quarterback.

"It just felt like a burden," Mariota said about dealing with his own injuries early in his career. "I was letting guys down, I was letting the team down, letting the franchise down. We want to make sure Jay understands those things are out of your control. Focus on getting healthy, getting right and everything else should take care of itself."

Lattimore had started every game at one outside corner; he has one year left and no guaranteed money on his contract so Washington can release him this offseason with no cap penalty. McCaffrey caught 11 passes for three touchdowns in nine games, but his biggest impact occurred on special teams in coverage and as a kick returner -- he was third in the NFL at 29.6 yards per runback.

"I never make excuses," Whitt said, "but the injuries are real."