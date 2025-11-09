Ryan Clark and the "Get Up" crew debate whether Drake Maye and the Patriots can get a big road win at Tampa Bay. (1:12)

Open Extended Reactions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass -- Quick-hit thoughts and notes around the New England Patriots and the NFL:

1. Diggs at 900: In a celebratory Patriots locker room last Sunday, coach Mike Vrabel acknowledged how veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs recorded his 900th career reception, which led to a cheer from his teammates.

Diggs became the 29th NFL player to accomplish the feat, with only four players reaching the mark faster than him in his 153rd game: Keenan Allen (139), Antonio Brown (143) Marvin Harrison (149) and Andre Johnson (150).

He wasn't asked about the milestone after the game, nor did it come up during his weekly Wednesday media Q&A at his locker. So when it was broached with Diggs after the final practice of the week Friday, the 31-year-old flashed a smile (Johnson is one of his all-time favorites) and got straight to the point. Stats are fine, but ...

"Everyone knows what I'm chasing," he said.

Diggs, who was sitting at his locker, was asked to confirm if that was a reference to a championship ring. He nodded.

One of the Patriots' most fiery leaders in their 7-2 start to the season, Diggs leads the team into action Sunday on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, CBS). It is a game he has told teammates can help reinforce that they are a good team because of the respect he has for Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield and coach Todd Bowles' attacking defense.

Meanwhile, inside the Patriots' locker room and coaches' offices, Diggs' 900-catch achievement was a catalyst for players and coaches to share the respect he has earned since signing a three-year, $69 million deal as a free agent in March.

"Anytime you have a guy that's had a ton of success in the past, it's always unique to see how they're going to come in, and the dynamic. Diggs has been awesome," said veteran quarterback Joshua Dobbs, whose locker is directly to the right of Diggs.

"The leadership he's taken with the team. The selfless approach he's taken. Then also the communication he has -- he's asking great questions, he's locked in on the defense, to make sure he's in the right spot for us to get him the football. He's obviously done that throughout his career very well, and it's cool -- 900 catches is a lot."

Diggs is one of the players who speaks to the team on the field in the minutes leading up to kickoff, often times bringing a sharp edge to a roster that entered the year as the NFL's fourth youngest.

"When you look at his makeup and character, I think that there's an energy and a competitive spirit to Stef," Vrabel said, when asked what he's observed that contributed to Diggs' racking up so many catches. "To play in this league at any position and be successful, you obviously have to have a skillset, but I do think that he is competitive, and I think that's allowed him to be successful in a lot of different places."

Diggs had 365 receptions in Minnesota (2015-2019), followed by 445 in Buffalo (2020-2023), then 47 in an injury-shortened 2024 season in Houston. He enters Sunday with a team-high 45 receptions for 508 yards and two touchdowns, having played 55% of the offensive snaps in his return from a torn right ACL.

"Obviously, Diggsy recovered quickly from his situation," Vrabel said. "So everybody's kind of built a little differently."

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs leads the Patriots in receptions and receiving yards. Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

2. D limits plays: Patriots outside linebackers coach Mike Smith wasn't offering up excuses for lower sack production (20 in nine games), noting, first and foremost, there is always room for improvement. Smith also pointed out quarterbacks getting rid of the ball quickly is one factor in lower sack totals as well as overall opportunities based on plays.

Indeed, the Patriots average 55.2 defensive plays per game, which is the second lowest in the NFL behind the Chiefs (54.1). Consider the Packers have played the same number of defensive snaps (497) as the Patriots in one fewer game, and Sunday's opponent (Tampa Bay) averages 61.8 defensive plays per game.

This reflects one of the keys to New England's overall defensive success: It's hard for an opposing offense to score when it isn't on the field as much.

3. Shortened practices: It somewhat slipped under the radar last week, but Vrabel tightened up the team's practices so players weren't on the field as long.

It's the Patriots' 10th straight week with a game coming out of training camp, and then they also have a quick turnaround with a home game Thursday against the Jets.

Vrabel said part of the approach was tied to matching the Buccaneers' energy, as they are coming off their bye week, and added of his consultation with the athletic training, strength and nutrition staffs: "We've had extensive talks about what we think each guy needs and what we think the team needs."

4. Davis' return: Veteran cornerback Carlton Davis III, who signed a three-year, $54 million free agent deal with the Patriots in March, returns to Raymond James Stadium for the first time as a visitor Sunday.

Davis spent the first six years of his career with the Buccaneers, winning a Super Bowl in the 2020 season when Tom Brady was Tampa Bay's quarterback, and he acknowledged that he was initially stung by being traded from the Buccaneers to the Detroit Lions in March 2024. But time has softened those thoughts and led to appreciation in playing for the Lions and now Patriots.

In New England, Davis has been credited for his toughness (nine starts, 32 tackles, three pass breakups).

"He's a gritty guy. He's made a career out of being tough and competitive," cornerbacks coach Justin Hamilton said. "There are not too many corners I know of who in their careers have broken a jaw off a 'crack-replace' and making a tackle, and being willing to go hit."

5. Jennings' delivery: If first-year running back Terrell Jennings' carry-on luggage is a little heavier than the norm this week, it's with good reason. He relayed that he's bringing the football from his first NFL touchdown last week to Florida to personally deliver to his mother, LaTonya, who lives about 90 minutes from Tampa.

I'm home waiting for it!! See you in Tampa son 💙❤️ — LaTonya Nelson (@thatsMyBoyyy23) November 2, 2025

6. Hot ticket: The Patriots' highly anticipated game against the Buccaneers has an average ticket price of $340, according to Vivid Seats. That makes it Tampa Bay's most expensive home ticket of the season to date, and the Patriots' most expensive road ticket to date -- besting the $295.58 average price for Week 5 at the Bills. Part of that could be demand from traveling Patriots fans who have most recently helped fill opposing stadiums in New Orleans and Tennessee.

7. Cash check: The Patriots currently rank 17th in the NFL in cash spending for 2025 at $300,356,552, according to Roster Management System. In a reminder that cash spending alone doesn't guarantee victories, the 4-4 Vikings are the league's top cash spender ($343,611,014), while the 6-2 Rams ($236,023,129) and 6-2 Seahawks ($250,779,102) -- both of whom look like Super Bowl contenders -- are the NFL's lowest cash spenders.

8. Mike's mustache: Vrabel hasn't lost his razor; his fast-growing mustache is tied to him participating in "Movember," the annual November event that raises funds and awareness for men's health.

Vrabel's close friend Terrell Williams, the defensive coordinator, was diagnosed with prostate cancer earlier this season, so the mission truly hits home for Vrabel this year. "You guys won't recognize me in another week. This thing will be flowing."

9. Link with Lester: Practice squad safety Richie Grant, who played in high school at Fort Walton Beach, Florida, discovered an unexpected link to the Patriots when looking at some old pictures of championship teams on the walls at the facility.

His uncle on his grandfather's side of the family, Lester Williams, played nose tackle for the Patriots from 1982 to '85, appearing in 42 games with 13 starts, the final one coming in the team's 46-10 loss to the Bears in Super Bowl XX. The two first met when Grant was 8.

10. Did you know? Fourth-year Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones has returned 70 punts for 1,000 yards in his career -- a 14.3 average. With five more punt returns, Jones will qualify to join the NFL's career leaders, and his current 14.3 average would be No. 1, topping Chicago's George McAfee (12.8 avg. 1940-41, 1945-50).