The Arizona Cardinals made a big decision this week regarding Kyler Murray. Now another decision awaits -- one that impacts the future of both the quarterback and the franchise.

The Cardinals must decide by this offseason whether to try to trade Murray, release him or pay another $19.5 million in guaranteed money that becomes due on the fifth day of the new league year in mid-March.

Arizona and Murray are expected to have extensive discussions to help determine whether to move forward together or go their own ways. Many sources believe the latter is the likely outcome, with one source saying this week that "a separation is imminent."

But there is plenty of time, and much to play and figure out, before either side gets to that spot. For starters, Murray was placed on injured reserve Wednesday with a midfoot sprain, which ensures that he will miss at least four games while Arizona starts Jacoby Brissett at quarterback.

It is another opportunity for Brissett, who some around the league believe has run the Cardinals' offense at a higher and more efficient level than Murray.

With Brissett starting at quarterback this season, the Cardinals have gone 1-2, averaging 25.7 points and 357 yards per game. With Murray starting, the Cardinals have gone 2-3, averaging 18.8 points and 288 yards per game.

Those, of course, are only some of the numbers; financial ones also are likely to impact this situation. As of now, Murray is guaranteed $36.8 million next year -- his 2026 base salary and a large part of his roster bonus.

A key trigger date looms on the fifth day of the new league year in mid-March, when $19.5 million of Murray's 2027 base salary would become guaranteed if he still is on the roster.

If the Cardinals release him before June 1, they would take on a $57.7 million dead cap hit. If they release him after June 1, that dead money would be split into $50.5 million in 2026 and $7.2 million in 2027.

If the Cardinals were to trade Murray, they would create $35.3 million in cap savings while leaving behind $17.9 million in dead money.

Another point that some around the NFL also believe is pertinent is that neither general manager Monti Ossenfort nor coach Jonathan Gannon were a part of the organization when Murray was drafted or signed his contract extension.

But some around the league also wonder if it could be that Murray is turning into this year's version of Russell Wilson and Daniel Jones, on a team that does not want to expose itself to having its quarterback get injured and locking in future guaranteed money.

During his last media session Oct. 1, Murray was asked about the Cardinals' new training facility that is slated to open in 2028.

"I hope I'm here to see it," he said.

Murray is eligible to return in Week 14 against the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 7. Gannon said placing Murray on injured reserve was a collective decision between the Cardinals and the quarterback, along with his representatives, adding it was the best thing to do for both the player and team.

"He's fully committed," Gannon said Wednesday. "Right now, what he's going to concentrate on is getting healthy. He's not healthy enough to play. He needs to get healthy so he can get back to playing football."