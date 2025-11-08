The "Get Up" crew discusses whether or not it was a good decision by the Eagles to keep A.J. Brown at the trade deadline. (1:42)

PHILADELPHIA -- Receiver A.J. Brown has no injury designation and is in line to play Monday night in the Philadelphia Eagles' game against the Green Bay Packers.

Brown missed the Eagles' Week 8 game against the New York Giants with a hamstring injury. He was able to rest up over the bye, however, and has been a full participant in practice all week.

"I'm playing," he said Thursday.

Running back Saquon Barkley (groin) sat out the end of the Giants game but has also been listed as a full participant this week and is expected to play.

Center Cam Jurgens, meanwhile, remains sidelined with a knee injury. Brett Toth is in line to man the position once again in his place.

Edge rusher Nolan Smith has been out since late September with a triceps injury. He's officially listed as questionable but told reporters earlier this week that he will play against the Packers.

Cornerback Jakorian Bennett (pec) and offensive lineman Willie Lampkin (knee/ankle) are also questionable.

Brown, who has voiced some frustration about his involvement in the offense this season, was the subject of trade speculation leading up to the Nov. 4 deadline but general manager Howie Roseman suggested they had no intention of moving him.

"That's the nature of the business," Brown said. "But my focus was to be present with my family, my kids, and get healthy."