HOUSTON -- Texans starting safety M.J. Stewart suffered a significant injury and was carted off the field with his leg in a cast during the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The injury occurred on a rushing attempt by Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. with 7:59 remaining in the first half. Jaguars wideout Tim Patrick blocked Stewart when the Texans safety wasn't looking and knocked him off his feet before he fell on his back.

Stewart couldn't get up afterwards as he was favoring his left knee. Shortly afterwards, the Texans medical cart came out and put his leg in a cast before placing him on the cart.

He was ruled out for the game.

Stewart became the starter for Houston after the Texans released safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson after Week 3 following an 0-3 start. Gardner-Johnson was their big-time offseason acquisition, but the Texans released him after he struggled to fit in coach DeMeco Ryans' defense.

Stewart replaced Gardner-Johnson, and the defense continued playing well as it ranked first in scoring defense (15.1) coming into Week 10.