PHILADELPHIA -- New Eagles cornerback Jaire Alexander did not travel with the team to Green Bay and will not play against his former team, the Packers, on "Monday Night Football."

The Eagles have a plan in place both for Alexander's knee and for his acclimation to their defensive system and decided it was best to have him stay back and continue his preparations.

Alexander, 28, was acquired from the Baltimore Ravens along with a 2027 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round selection prior to the NFL trade deadline last week.

Alexander, who underwent right knee surgery in January, appeared in just two games for the Ravens and had his share of struggles when he was on the field. He told reporters last week, though, that this is the best he has felt all year.

"I think when you talk about [him] still [being] a young guy, knowing where his health is at now, feeling healthy, feeling good, we felt like the risk was worth the reward with him," Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said.

An All-Pro in 2020 and 2022, Alexander played the first seven seasons of his career for the Packers before they released him in June.