LOS ANGELES -- Steelers cornerback Darius Slay was ruled out early in the second half of Sunday night's 25-10 loss to the Chargers after being evaluated for a concussion.

Slay took a helmet-to-helmet hit from teammate Kyle Dugger while making a tackle in the first half.

With Slay out, Pittsburgh put James Pierre in at outside corner.

The Steelers entered Sunday's game already thin in the secondary. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey shifted to free safety after a slew of injuries to the team's safeties.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday he was comfortable moving Ramsey to safety because the team had more depth at cornerback. With Ramsey at safety, Brandin Echols has been playing Ramsey's usual role in the slot.

The Steelers gave up a touchdown to wide receiver Ladd McConkey to end the first half on a play in which Echols got burned and McConkey ran unabated to the end zone.