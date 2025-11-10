After Jonathan Taylor's big game vs. the Falcons, Eric Moody details why the running back is well-positioned for continued fantasy success. (1:16)

BERLIN -- Sauce Gardner reveled with his new Indianapolis Colts teammates in the aftermath of one of his most thrilling victories as an NFL player and his first win this season.

"That was the first time that I've been in a locker room that electric this year after a game because that was my first win I've been a part of," said Gardner, who was traded from the New York Jets to the Colts in a blockbuster deal last week and missed the struggling Jets' Week 8 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Sunday's walk-off victory over the Atlanta Falcons was, Gardner hopes, the beginning of something big. The Colts prevailed in overtime at Berlin's historic Olympic Stadium and Gardner said it will remain a special moment for him.

Gardner finished with a team-high 31 coverage snaps, according to Next Gen Stats. He was targeted as the nearest defender six times, and in the second half, the Falcons were 0-for-3 with a pass defended when targeting Gardner.

"I'm definitely never going to forget that one," he said.

Similarly, for the Colts, the start of Gardner's tenure in Indianapolis marks an important moment for the franchise.

There are implications from this stunning deal that go well beyond whatever contributions the two-time All-Pro cornerback brings. And those ramifications extend to matters that have nothing to do with the Colts' new star player.

Here's a closer look at some of the fallout.

The future of QB Daniel Jones

To be clear, conversations about locking up Jones beyond his current one-year contract have been happening internally for months at Colts headquarters, according to team sources. The idea was broached, in theory, even before Jones started the season as one of the hottest quarterbacks in the NFL.

But now, with Jones leading the league in passing yards and completing a career-best 70% of his pass attempts, there is infinitely more conviction. The Colts' decision to fork over two first-round picks to the Jets in the Gardner trade -- a massive haul by NFL standards -- is not one made by a team preoccupied with acquiring its future starting quarterback.

Before drafting Anthony Richardson Sr. in 2023, general manager Chris Ballard made a decision that he would use as many resources as possible to land a long-term starter. That included using multiple first-round picks, if necessary.

Now, by deciding to forgo their first-round selections for the next two seasons, the Colts seem to be telling the world what they think of Jones and their future intentions for him.

Plans for WR Alec Pierce

Overshadowed by Jones' emergence and the spectacular feats of running back Jonathan Taylor is the performance of Pierce.

He's a deep threat, per usual, leading the NFL in yards per reception for the second straight season (20.9). But Pierce has added a huge dimension to his game in 2025.

Pierce has long wanted the opportunity to diversify his game, and the Colts are finally affording him that chance. Last season, 41% of Pierce's receptions came on "go" routes. This season, that number is down to 27%. Why? Because Pierce is running a greater variety of routes, both short and intermediate, and he has gained the coaches' trust to do so because he has noticeably sharpened his route running.

While he's always been regarded for his speed, now he's displaying that he's much more than a guy who runs by defenders.

Here's why this matters: The Colts had internally decided long ago that re-signing Pierce after this season was not financially prudent, according to multiple sources. With the presence of 2024 second-round pick Adonai Mitchell and his tantalizing talent, the Colts had come to terms with losing Pierce as a free agent in the lucrative wide receiver market and viewed Mitchell as his replacement.

But after Mitchell's struggles with consistency, the Colts agreed to acquiesce to the Jets' request to include Mitchell in the Gardner trade.

It was not an easy decision. The Colts were inclined not to include Mitchell, according to multiple sources. But the evolution of Pierce's game likely impacted the decision. The thinking on Pierce has shifted, according to sources, and the idea of him returning is now very real. His very close friendship with Gardner, his college teammate, only adds motivation on the player's part to get a deal done.

Ballard gets a vote of confidence

The Colts' late owner Jim Irsay released a statement after last season publicly admitting he mulled making changes at general manager and head coach before deciding to give GM Chris Ballard and coach Shane Steichen one more shot in their respective posts.

Now, with the Colts rolling and tied for the best record in the NFL (8-2), Ballard was just authorized by ownership to put the finishing touches on one of the biggest trades in club history.

Does that sound like a guy whose job is on the line?

Jim Irsay died in May, but his daughter, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, has been at the controls since. This trade was the biggest move made in her tenure as primary owner, and it suggests plenty about her long-term intentions with Ballard. The trade hamstrings the team in the near term with the loss of the two first-round picks, and that requires a significant level of trust in the person making the football decisions.

There's a long way to go, but, right now, Ballard -- who is signed through 2026 -- seems a lot closer to getting a contract extension than being shown the door.