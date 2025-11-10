Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton underwent surgery Friday for testicular cancer after being diagnosed last week, he announced Monday on social media.

Singleton said he shared the news with his teammates and coaches before he shared the news publicly.

"Thankfully, we believe the cancer was caught early with a great prognosis for me and my family. While we are still awaiting some additional test results, I fully expect to return to the field in the coming weeks," he said in his statement.

I shared this news with our team this morning.



I'm grateful for everyone's support and can't wait to get back on the field soon!



Go Broncos! pic.twitter.com/6qge5tPirn — Alex Singleton (@alexsingleton49) November 10, 2025

Singleton, 31, said he received notice "a little over two weeks ago" that he had elevated levels of the hormone hcG in his system following a random drug test. He said he knew the result was not due to "anything external" he might have taken, so after speaking with his wife, Sam, and agent, Paul Sheehy, he booked an appointment with a urologist, who on Monday determined he had signs of testicular cancer. That diagnosis was confirmed by an ultrasound from another doctor.

Singleton played in the team's victory over the Las Vegas Raiders last Thursday night, finishing with nine tackles (two solo).

"I wrestled with sharing such personal information publicly. But the fact is, if it helps one person decide to pay closer attention to their body, then it is well worth it," he said in his statement.

Singleton thanked his doctors, the Broncos organization, his agent and wife in his statement.

Singleton leads the Broncos with 89 tackles in 10 games this season.