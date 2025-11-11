After Jonathan Taylor's big game vs. the Falcons, Eric Moody details why the running back is well-positioned for continued fantasy success. (1:16)

In the blink of an eye Sunday, Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor broke outside and raced down the left sideline for an 83-yard touchdown run. It featured the traits that have made Taylor the league's rushing leader and a star of NFL Next Gen Stats.

Taylor was clocked at 20.43 mph, the 10th-fastest speed among ball carriers in Week 10. Taylor has the fastest time of the season at 22.38 mph, which he posted in Week 2.

During Taylor's TD run Sunday, he had 78 rushing yards over expected, and it boosted the Colts' win probability by 30.5 percentage points to 83.5%. It put the Colts up 22-17 over the Atlanta Falcons, and was one of three touchdowns on the day for Taylor, who led Indy to a 31-25 overtime victory in Berlin.

"When I bounced to the outside, there's no lack of trust, it's just hit the edge full speed," Taylor said. "When you have that kind of trust with the guys on the edge, you get those special runs like that."

Enjoy the fastest carry by a rookie this season. 💨 pic.twitter.com/CZ73bLmUsL — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) November 9, 2025

Each week, we will highlight similar top performances as defined by Next Gen Stats, which tracks players' speed through sensors in their uniforms and on the field.

Full speed is how the New England Patriots attacked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their 28-23 victory Sunday. Two rookies from the Patriots turned in the three fastest times of Week 10:

Running back TreVeyon Henderson, 22.01 mph on a 55-yard TD run

Wide receiver Kyle Williams, 21.78 mph on a 72-yard TD reception

Henderson, 21.38 mph on a 69-yard TD run

That marked the three fastest speeds by any rookie this season, and the three fastest by a Patriots player on an offensive touchdown over the past 10 seasons. And the three scrimmage touchdowns reaching 20 mph were tied for the most in a game since 2016.

The fourth- and fifth-fastest times Sunday belonged to a pair of Detroit Lions: receiver Jameson Williams, who topped out at 21.38 mph on a 41-yard reception, and running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who was clocked at 21.11 mph during a 43-yard TD run.

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills wasn't among the fastest ball carriers, but he hit 19.5 mph on his 14-yard game-winning touchdown run that helped erase a 29-10 deficit heading into the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Here's a look at the Week 10 and season leaders in several categories, as timed by Next Gen.

Jared Goff didn't waste time with Dan Campbell calling plays

Goff had a huge day in a 44-22 win over the Washington Commanders. He was 25-of-33 for 320 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. His 135.9 passer rating came with his head coach calling plays for the first time this season.

And according to Next Gen Stats, Goff took fewer than 2.5 seconds to throw on 48.5% of his attempts, completing 14 of 16 such passes for 191 yards and 3 TDs.

"Goff bailed me out of some stuff today," Campbell said.

With Campbell calling plays, the Lions also leaned more heavily on motion at the snap, using it on a season-high 58% of snaps on Sunday, according to NFL Next Gen Stats/ESPN Analytics. Their season average was 35% entering the game.

With a shorthanded offensive line, Justin Herbert averaged a 2.21-second time to throw in Week 10 - the quickest of his career - and faced just a 30.0% pressure rate.



Herbert completed 15 of 21 quick pass attempts for 145 yards and his only touchdown.



Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/EJFM24Ccr1 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 10, 2025

Not to be outdone, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert also got the ball out quickly, averaging 2.21 seconds -- the quickest average of his career -- in Los Angeles' 25-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was crucial considering the offensive line injuries the Chargers have suffered. Herbert completed 20 of 33 passes for 220 yards, a TD and no interceptions.

An impossible catch

Next Gen Stats has never had a lower catch probability on a Colts TD pass than the 15% it gave to the 37-yard toss from Daniel Jones to Alec Pierce.

Alec Pierce leads the NFL with 21.1 yards/rec in 2025 (also led NFL in 2024; 22.3) 🔥



ATLvsIND on @NFLNetwork

Also streaming on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/ooSUrx4pIe — NFL+ (@NFLPlus) November 9, 2025

But it wasn't even the most improbable catch of Week 10.

Most improbable catches of Week 10

The most improbable of the season: Dak Prescott to Jalen Tolbert, 7.2%.

Racing to the QB

The Berlin game also featured the fastest sack of Week 10 and the fourth-fastest of the season.

Fastest sacks of Week 10

The fastest of the season: Titans DT Jeffery Simmons, 2.09 seconds.

Hustle plays

Some players don't give up on a play no matter how far away they are from a ball carrier.

For example, Chicago Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright traveled 71 yards on a play to push New York Giants running back Devin Singletary out of bounds at the Bears' 31 early in the fourth quarter. Had he given up on the play, Singletary might have been able to score, but the Bears held New York to a field goal on the drive and won 24-20.

61 yards with some stiff arms for Jalen Nailor!



BALvsMIN on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/9zSE12OqME — NFL (@NFL) November 9, 2025

Likewise, the Baltimore Ravens' Alohi Gilman saved a touchdown by racing 64 yards to tackle Minnesota Vikings receiver Jalen Nailor at the Ravens' 4-yard line. The Vikings scored on the next play, but Gilman's effort still was impressive.

Longest tackles of Week 10

Cardinals FS Jalen Thompson, 76.2 yards

Wright, 71

Ravens FS Gilman, 64

Panthers SS Lathan Ransom, 59.3

Dolphins CB Jason Marshall Jr., 57.4

The longest of the season: Bears SS Jaquan Brisker, 95 yards

Deceptive distances

Sometimes the distance in the box score doesn't do justice to the distance actually covered by the ball carrier. For instance, Jets running back Kene Nwangwu actually covered 111.5 yards during his 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against the Browns.

KENE NWANGWU RETURNS THE KICK FOR A JETS TD



CLEvsNYJ on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/NUEjTSzw1P — NFL (@NFL) November 9, 2025

Longest plays of Week 10

Nwangwu, 99-yard KO return (actual distance: 111.5 yards)

Taylor, 83-yard TD run (106.1)

Jaguars WR Parker Washington, 73-yard punt return TD (104.3)

Raiders CB Kyu Blu Kelly, 26-yard interception return (96)

Patriots WR Williams, 72-yard TD reception (94.2)

The longest of the season: Seahawks WR Tory Horton, 95-yard punt return TD (134.6).