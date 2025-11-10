Open Extended Reactions

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel seemed to have a chip on his shoulder Sunday afternoon, and for good reason.

The Dolphins defeated the Buffalo Bills 30-13, tying for the third-largest upset in the NFL this season and also marking the largest home upset for an underdog this season, according to ESPN Research.

After the win, a photo circulated on social media of the Dolphins head coach driving by the Elbo Room -- a hot spot for visiting Bills fans, and the epicenter of the Florida Panthers' Stanley Cup celebration -- with what seemed to be McDaniel trolling Bills Mafia. He had his driver's side window down with his left arm hanging out of the vehicle with a pair of sunglasses on.

When asked by reporters on Monday if it was him in the photo, McDaniel wouldn't confirm or deny his whereabouts.

"That's why I like the good ole days, you know. The throwbacks of yore where you could trust the internet and the images because you know it is pretty detailed that I live in that area. But, AI, right?" McDaniel told reporters.

"I live in that area; AI is real; that's what I got for you."

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who is on injured reserve, took to social media to praise McDaniel.

"I see coach back on that pettt dog [s---] I love it," Hill wrote, alongside three laughing emojis.

According to ESPN Analytics, Buffalo had a 68.3% win probability before the Dolphins -- who were 2-7 coming into Sunday's matchup -- took control of the game, going up 16-0 in the first half.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for 173 yards and two touchdowns. Dolphins running back De'Von Achane added 174 yards and two TDs on the groun.