HOUSTON -- Houston Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said starting safety M.J. Stewart suffered a quad injury that will require season-ending surgery.

Stewart's injury occurred during the second quarter of the Texans' 36-29 comeback win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. On a rush attempt from Jaguars running back Travis Etienne, wideout Tim Patrick blocked Stewart when the Texans safety wasn't prepared, which knocked him to the ground.

Stewart immediately favored his left leg. The Texans medical cart came out shortly after and put his leg in a cast before placing him on the cart.

"Unfortunate for M.J. He was doing a really good job, playing really good for us in that starting role," Ryans said. "He meant a lot to our team. So, we're going to miss M.J. and what he brings to our team. So, opportunity for other guys to step up, whoever that may be. We'll see who's ready to step up."

Safety Jalen Pitre, who also plays nickel was out with a concussion, so the Texans depth was extremely tested. Cornerback Myles Bryant, who was called up from the practice squad, replaced Stewart. And whenever the Texans decided to go to their nickel package, cornerback Tremon Smith entered the game.

Stewart became the starter for Houston after the Texans released safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson before Week 4 following an 0-3 start. Gardner-Johnson was their big-time offseason acquisition but he was released after struggling to fit within Ryans' defense. Stewart replaced him and the defense has continued playing well as they ranked first in scoring defense (15.1) coming into Week 10.

With Stewart out for the rest of the year, either Bryant, veteran safety Jalen Mills or rookie Jaylen Reed will fill that role.