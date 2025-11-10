Open Extended Reactions

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Veteran Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zay Jones will miss the rest of the season with torn left Achilles that he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks, coach Jonathan Gannon announced Monday.

The injury occurred late in the second quarter on a second-and-3 pass from quarterback Jacoby Brissett to Jones in the back of the end zone.

The pass was incomplete, but Jones didn't go down at first. A few seconds after the pass, Jones raised his foot awkwardly and then looked behind him down at his left foot.

He left the game and then was carted to the locker room.

When asked if Jones would need surgery, Gannon said, "I'm not a doctor but I assume."

Jones' two-year tenure with the Cardinals has been rocky. He missed the first six games last season, the first five for a suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, and one this game for an injury. In 19 games for Arizona, he's caught 20 passes for 267 yards and no touchdowns.

He re-signed with the Cardinals in March on a one-year deal worth $4.4 million.