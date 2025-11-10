Micah Parsons reflects on the tragic events surrounding Marshawn Kneeland's death and their time together with the Cowboys. (1:53)

FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys have several tributes planned to honor teammate Marshawn Kneeland, who died Thursday while the team was on its bye week.

The Cowboys will wear helmet decals for the remainder of the season in remembrance of Kneeland; teammates will come up with the final design. They also will wear special T-shirts before next week's game against the Raiders and the Nov. 23 game against the Eagles, which will be the Cowboys' first at AT&T Stadium since Kneeland's death.

In addition to a moment of silence, the Cowboys will have a video tribute for Kneeland before the Eagles game, as well as other tributes before the contest.

News of the planned tributes comes after the team returned to The Star on Monday for the first time since Kneeland's death. Internal and external counselors have been made available to the players, coaches and staff.

"Certainly, it puts everything into perspective," executive vice president Stephen Jones said on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas in the franchise's first remarks since Kneeland's death. "You're playing a game that means a lot to a lot of people, but there are things a lot more important than that. Certainly, that's what we're going through this week. So, that'll be first and foremost, but then we do know, like anything, you've got to get back to work. We just want to continue to honor Marshawn and do everything the very best way we can."

Kneeland, 24, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to authorities, after a police chase early last Thursday morning. According to authorities, Kneeland was involved in an accident after the chase and abandoned his car on foot before being found later by police.

Jones received a call not long after the incident.

"Anytime you get news like that, your heart just, obviously, it's like a hole going through it, and you're just heartbroken," Jones said.

Kneeland was the Cowboys' second-round pick in 2024 out of Western Michigan.