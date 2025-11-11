Open Extended Reactions

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Just when the Green Bay Packers thought they had some continuity on the offensive line, they lost center Elgton Jenkins to an ankle injury in the second quarter of Monday night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Packers have battled injuries on the offensive line all season with left guard Aaron Banks and right tackle Zach Tom sitting out time. They've also been rotating Jordan Morgan and Sean Rhyan at right guard at times.

But they were finally at full strength heading into Monday's game until Jenkins appeared to be rolled up on in the second quarter.

Jenkins, who moved to center this offseason after an All-Pro season at left guard, hobbled off the field and eventually was carted to the locker room just before halftime of a game that was scoreless after two quarters. Rhyan replaced Jenkins at center.

There had not been an NFL game that was scoreless at halftime in the past two seasons (2024-2025) before Monday night, according to ESPN Research. The last scoreless first half came in the 2023 season, when it happened twice.