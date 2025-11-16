Open Extended Reactions

Week 11 of the 2025 NFL season kicked off Thursday with the red-hot Patriots beating the Jets. Rookie TreVeyon Henderson scored three touchdowns, moving New England to 3-0 in the AFC East.

Sunday's action started in Madrid, where the Miami Dolphins defeated the Washington Commanders in overtime.

Our NFL Nation reporters reacted to all the action, answering lingering questions coming out of each game and detailing everything else you need to know for every team. Let's get to it.

Dolphins

Can the Dolphins claw their way back into the playoff picture? We would probably be laughed off the internet if we discussed this a month ago -- but hear us out! The Dolphins have now strung together their first winning streak of the season and sit at 4-7 entering their Week 12 bye. They'll return from the bye with games against New Orleans and the New York Jets. If they keep their momentum, this win streak can realistically hit four games by the time they travel to Pittsburgh for "Monday Night Football" in Week 15; if they're 6-7, not only will the Dolphins be social media darlings, they'll also be firmly in the AFC playoff picture.

Turning point: Neither team looked like it wanted to win the game in the final minutes of regulation, but on the first play of overtime, Dolphins cornerback Jack Jones undercut a Marcus Mariota pass and returned it 8 yards to the Washington 33-yard line. The play set up Riley Patterson's game-winning field goal to send the Dolphins back to south Florida with a win despite questionable decision-making and time management at the end of regulation. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Next game: vs. Broncos (Nov. 30, 8:20 p.m. ET)

Commanders

What more could go wrong for the Commanders? Just when it looked like Washington could snap its five-game losing streak, the Commanders found new ways to lose. An overtime interception on the first pass by Mariota set up the Dolphins' winning points. An injury to Jaylin Lane led to a new punt returner -- and a fumble by Mike Sainristil. Washington would have had the ball at its own 40. But it followed a series that ended on a failed fourth-and-1 when Mariota's pass to tight end Zach Ertz fell incomplete because the veteran slipped on his route. It has been that kind of season for Washington, which had 10 players considered starters entering the season sidelined by injuries or suspensions. And the losing streak has no end in sight.

Biggest hole in the game plan: Washington's red zone offense. The Commanders failed to convert any of their three trips into touchdowns and it cost them. There was a false start on a fourth-and-1 that forced a field goal; there was a failed run by Mariota and the Ertz slip. Had he not slipped he would have been in position to score. The Commanders entered ranked 22nd in red zone offense. It cost them a game Sunday. -- John Keim

Next game: vs. Saints (Nov. 30, 1 p.m. ET)

Patriots

How does running back TreVeyon Henderson's role change when Rhamondre Stevenson returns from injury? Through the first eight games, Henderson was a complementary piece in playing 32.2% of the offensive snaps. But in Stevenson's three-game absence, he has played 82.1% of the offensive snaps and scored five touchdowns. So with Stevenson on the cusp of a return, possibly as soon as Week 12, the Patriots have to decide how to split things up between their top backs. Perhaps it becomes more of a 50-50 split than it was prior to Stevenson's injury, as limiting big-play opportunities for Henderson seems counterproductive.

What to make of the QB performance: Drake Maye settled into a rhythm early, completing his first 11 passes, the longest streak to start a game in his career. He was effective against the blitz, finishing the first half 5-of-5 for 41 yards and three first downs. Maye entered the game completing 69.1% of his passes against the blitz, ranking third in the NFL. He finished the game 25-of-34 for 281 yards and a touchdown. He was sacked only once, as his work in the pocket was some of his best of the season. -- Mike Reiss

Next game: at Bengals (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Jets

Is it time for Aaron Glenn to put Justin Fields on the bench? The first-year coach has been fiercely loyal to Fields, but this feels like a quarterback change is possible. No one expected Fields to blow up the stat sheet with his arm, and he passed for just 116 yards against the Patriots. That makes only 505 yards in his past five starts, one in which he was pulled at halftime. Veteran backup Tyrod Taylor sees the field better than Fields and is more willing to push the ball downfield. He could throw more interceptions than Fields, but there would be more explosive plays.

Trend to watch: It was a rough debut for wide receiver Adonai Mitchell. Acquired from the Colts in the Sauce Gardner trade, Mitchell dropped two passes. He had a step on cornerback Christian Gonzalez on a well-thrown deep ball but couldn't hold on. The Jets' passing attack isn't good enough to overcome killer mistakes. Nevertheless, you will see a lot of Mitchell for the remainder of the season. -- Rich Cimini

Next game: at Ravens (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)