The second half of the 2025 NFL season is kicking into gear, and 18 teams are looking at playoff chances below 50% heading into Week 11, per ESPN's Football Power Index. It won't be long before many front offices are starting to think about offseason plans, including 2026 free agency. The negotiation period will begin March 9, and free agents will be able to officially sign two days later on March 11.

Let's get an early start on who might be available. NFL analyst Matt Bowen and national NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler looked at the current group of players primed to hit unrestricted free agency (expiring contracts or deals in line to void) and ranked the top 25 who might be available. Only one quarterback made the list this far out, but Bowen broke down multiple playmakers on both sides of the ball, including a few real difference-makers at receiver, running back and edge rusher. Factors in making the list included age, positional value (the lone QB gets a boost), expected future production and scheme versatility.

But players don't always reach free agency just because their contracts are expiring, and this list won't look the same in March. Consider that Brock Purdy, James Cook III, Trey McBride, Rashawn Slater, Micah Parsons and T.J. Watt were all named on our way-too-early look at the class back in March, and they've all signed big extensions since then. We'll see more extensions and a few franchise tags before free agency, just as players will join the free agent pool via cuts. And because many of the players listed below will ultimately re-sign with their current franchises, Fowler weighed in with the latest buzz on whether each might be re-signed or franchise-tagged by their 2025 team.

Note: All ages are as of Sept. 3, 2026, a rough estimate of when the 2026 season might begin.

1. Trey Hendrickson, Edge

Current team: Cincinnati Bengals

2025 salary: $29 million

Age entering 2026 season: 31

What he brings: Hendrickson is a relentless defender off the edge with a deep toolbox of counters and a knack for making plays late in the down. Hendrickson has four sacks this season, and his 17.5 sacks and 65 pressures in 2024 were both league highs. He would be an immediate upgrade for just about any team. -- Bowen

What we're hearing: Rarely does an elite pass rusher hit free agency. The Bengals have the option to franchise-tag Hendrickson at around $36 million. That's steep for a team in transition but could be a way to facilitate a sign-and-trade. Seven pass rushers make at least $34 million per year, and Hendrickson could become the next. -- Fowler

2. Tyler Linderbaum, C

Current team: Baltimore Ravens

2025 salary: $2.5 million

Age entering 2026 season: 26

What he brings: Linderbaum has a tone-setting mentality on the interior of the front with the foot speed and body control to match pass rushers and climb to the second level in the run game. Linderbaum's pass block win rate of 95.5% ranks eighth among centers this season, and his 70.0% run block win rate is 16th. -- Bowen

What we're hearing: Linderbaum is considered a top-10 interior offensive lineman in the eyes of execs, coaches and scouts. That makes him an expensive option, poised to become one of the highest-paid centers. The Ravens have discussed an extension with Linderbaum but are not within striking distance on a deal. When the Ravens declined his fifth-year option in the spring, that enhanced his chances for free agency. -- Fowler

3. Daniel Jones, QB

Current team: Indianapolis Colts

2025 salary: $14 million

Age entering 2026 season: 29

What he brings: Jones has elevated his level of play and poise under coach Shane Steichen in Indianapolis. Through 10 games, Jones' 66.8 QBR ranks ninth in the league, and he is throwing with a much stronger sense of timing. He fits in an offense that features a good run game, which allows him to operate as a facilitator. -- Bowen

What we're hearing: Jones has a chance to become the biggest earner in the free agency class. The Colts appear all-in on keeping Jones long term, and they have comps for former top-10 picks who thrived when quarterbacking a new team -- Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, who each earned three-year deals worth around $100 million. Jones would totally be justified asking for that ... with interest. -- Fowler

4. George Pickens, WR

Current team: Dallas Cowboys

2025 salary: $3.7 million

Age entering 2026 season: 25

What he brings: With 12 receptions of 20 or more yards (third most in the league), Pickens has the explosive-play ability to flip the field. Plus, his six touchdown receptions are tied for fourth. Splash plays pay. Pickens has also shown three-level route running traits this season in Dallas, boosting his free agent profile even more. -- Bowen

What we're hearing: The Pickens experiment in Dallas has gone swimmingly. He is pacing for 1,400-plus yards and more than 10 touchdowns as the ideal counterpart to CeeDee Lamb. His immense talent -- and the number of teams starved for receiver help -- will drive his value. Multiple league executives believe the inconsistency will be a factor to consider in free agency, but Pickens' results with capable quarterback play around him are undeniable. (The franchise tag -- which would be around $29 million -- could be a backup option for Dallas.) -- Fowler

5. Braden Smith, OT

Current team: Indianapolis Colts

2025 salary: $8 million

Age entering 2026 season: 30

What he brings: He's a big-bodied drive blocker at 6-foot-6 and 312 pounds, and he can match power in pass protection. He has started all 10 games at right tackle for the Colts after sitting out 12 games over the past two years, and his pass block win rate jumped from 83.3% in 2024 to 90.3% this season. -- Bowen

What we're hearing: Smith is following the Ronnie Stanley playbook from last season -- parlay a contract-year restructure into a strong performance to enhance value in March. Average offensive tackles get paid. But Smith is performing at an above-average level in 2025, and he has upside with almost $70 million in career earnings. -- Fowler

6. Breece Hall, RB

Current team: New York Jets

2025 salary: $3.4 million

Age entering 2026 season: 25

What he brings: He's a fluid mover with good contact balance and the vision to find daylight, and he brings a dual-threat element to the backfield. Hall has 174 receptions in his career, while averaging 92.0 total yards. He also has 82 rushes of 10 or more yards over 3½ seasons, so he's a three-down back with big-play juice. -- Bowen

What we're hearing: Hall was coveted at the trade deadline. That the Jets wanted a third-round pick in return for a running back reminds that Hall has top-end talent. And my sense is he will do just fine in free agency -- think Josh Jacobs' four-year, $48 million deal signed in March 2024 as a possibility. A few personnel evaluators thought that was a fair contract comp. -- Fowler

7. Alec Pierce, WR

Current team: Indianapolis Colts

2025 salary: $3.7 million

Age entering 2026 season: 26

What he brings: A vertical stretch target at 6-foot-3 and 211 pounds, Pierce is averaging a league-best 20.9 yards per catch. He has the straight-line speed to lift the safeties to create open coverage voids underneath. With more volume and an increased role, Pierce could produce somewhere as a multilevel route runner in 2026. -- Bowen

What we're hearing: Teams I've talked to anticipate Pierce will hit a big number in free agency. They think the $20 million per year threshold isn't out of the question for him. Pierce is poised for his first 1,000-yard season and has the size/speed quotient teams covet. The Colts have decisions to make on offense. If they pay Daniel Jones -- who has chemistry with Pierce -- do they let Pierce walk? Much of that will depend on how Pierce's market develops. The Colts typically don't do extensions during the season. -- Fowler

8. Travis Jones, DT

Current team: Baltimore Ravens

2025 salary: $3.4 million

Age entering 2026 season: 26

What he brings: At 6-foot-4 and 341 pounds, Jones is a physical presence on the interior of the front, with the power to displace blockers and fill gaps. Over 3½ seasons in Baltimore, Warren has 5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss and 33 pressures. He's also a high-energy player on tape. -- Bowen

What we're hearing: Multiple teams consider him the best defensive tackle to potentially be available. "He's awesome," an NFC executive said. "Very tough to block, elite run stopper. A wide-bodied guy who has enough pass rush." The Ravens could attempt to re-sign Jones but aren't afraid to let key players leave via free agency. One player comp from an NFC exec: Dalvin Tomlinson, who got $57 million over four years from Cleveland in 2023. -- Fowler

9. Isaiah Likely, TE

Current team: Baltimore Ravens

2025 salary: $3.4 million

Age entering 2026 season: 26

What he brings: Likely's alignment versatility gives offensive playcallers more flexibility, and he has the catch-and-run traits to produce on high-percentage throws. Likely should be viewed as a "move" tight end who brings matchup upside. He has 10 catches for 103 yards this season, and he caught six touchdown passes in 2024. -- Bowen

What we're hearing: Several team executives anticipate Likely doing very well in free agency because he can serve as a matchup problem who can separate from coverage. Part of the equation: The tight end franchise tag in 2026 is very reasonable ($15.8 million). Some people I've talked to inside the league would not be surprised if Baltimore tags him, especially with its top three tight ends hitting free agency. -- Fowler

10. Jaelan Phillips, Edge

Current team: Philadelphia Eagles

2025 salary: $13.3 million

Age entering 2026 season: 27

What he brings: Injuries have reduced Phillips' range, but he has the physical tools that teams look for on the edge. With his long 6-foot-5 frame, Phillips can play as both an edge setter and a pocket disrupter. In his first game with the Eagles on Monday night, Phillips had four pressures and one tackle for loss. Over his five-year career, Phillips has accounted for 26 sacks and 127 pressures. -- Bowen

What we're hearing: Many personnel evaluators once viewed Phillips as a near top-10 player at his position. Injuries derailed that ascension temporarily. But he has shown improvement this season, and the Eagles are counting on Vic Fangio maximizing Phillips' enormous potential. Philly could get a quality compensatory pick for Phillips in free agency to help offset the third-round pick sent to Miami in last week's trade. And if things go well, the Eagles could tap into its aggressive nature and attempt to re-sign him. -- Fowler

11. Alontae Taylor, CB

Current team: New Orleans Saints

2025 salary: $3.7 million

Age entering 2026 season: 27

What he brings: Taylor's versatility and urgent play style shows on tape. He has the speed to cover on the perimeter, but he can also play a disruptive role in the slot. In four seasons with the Saints, Taylor has 3 interceptions, 37 pass breakups and 6 sacks. -- Bowen

What we're hearing: Taylor gets the edge as the top corner based on teams consulted for this exercise. He has good size (6-foot, 199 pounds) with the flexibility to play inside and out. The Saints and Taylor once discussed an extension, but a deal never happened, which made him a trade candidate at last week's deadline. The Bears and Colts showed interest. As a reference point, the top 2025 free agent corners earned about $18 million per year on new deals. -- Fowler

12. Mike Evans, WR

Current team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2025 salary: $21 million

Age entering 2026 season: 33

What he brings: Injuries have limited Evans to four games this season, but the veteran had topped the 1,000-yard receiving mark in 11 straight seasons entering 2025. He's a classic boundary receiver with 6-foot-5 matchup size and great ball skills. Evans can still get loose in the red zone and produce as a No. 2 option. -- Bowen

What we're hearing: Evans is in his career twilight -- retirement is not off the table -- but he's still awesome when he's on the field as a perennial top-10 receiver in the pantheon. It's hard to picture Evans in any other uniform. Gauging his market will be tricky because of his lengthy stint on IR due to a broken collarbone, but high-end talent that ages well always earns. -- Fowler

Current team: Denver Broncos

2025 salary: $8 million

Age entering 2026 season: 29

What he brings: Franklin-Myers lacks the lateral speed and bend to turn pressures into a bunch of sacks from edge alignments. But he's an active inside rusher who can play as a defensive tackle or 5-technique with his 6-foot-4, 288-pound frame. Franklin-Myers has 4.5 sacks this season. -- Bowen

What we're hearing: Having paid several key defensive players in the past year, the Broncos know they very well could lose Franklin-Myers to free agency. Inside rushers -- 3-4 defensive ends or defensive tackles -- with pass-rush ability get paid, and Franklin-Myers has 11.5 sacks since joining Denver via trade from New York in 2024. -- Fowler

14. Quay Walker, LB

Current team: Green Bay Packers

2025 salary: $2.6 million

Age entering 2026 season: 26

What he brings: Walker's explosive traits create playmaking upside; he can cover ground as a run-and-hit defender. Plus, Walker is diagnosing the run game at a quicker rate in 2025. He is averaging 8.6 tackles this season to go with his 1.5 sacks, 6 tackles for loss and 3 pass breakups. -- Bowen

What we're hearing: It pays to have speed, and Walker's range from sideline-to-sideline is unique. So is his size (6-foot-4, 241 pounds). He can blitz or matchup one-on-one with running backs. The Packers opened dialogue on an extension with Walker in the preseason but hit an impasse. It wouldn't surprise if Green Bay tries again. He's the type of player the Packers would try to keep. -- Fowler

15. Jaylen Watson, CB

Current team: Kansas City Chiefs

2025 salary: $3.4 million

Age entering 2026 season: 27

What he brings: Watson isn't a high-end playmaker, but he has the length to challenge in press, along with the route awareness to play top-down on the ball in zone schemes. Watson has two career interceptions and 22 pass breakups. -- Bowen

What we're hearing: Watson isn't a marquee name but is one that generated buzz when discussing free agents with teams. "He'll have a nice market," an AFC executive said. "He could surprise some people." The Chiefs' extension candidates include star corner Trent McDuffie, which could force Watson to go elsewhere during the offseason. -- Fowler

16. Rasheed Walker, OT

Current team: Green Bay Packers

2025 salary: $3.4 million

Age entering 2026 season: 26

What he brings: Walker's pass block win rate of 94.3% ranks seventh among offensive tackles. His technique could still improve, and he lacks a strong anchor, but he has the footwork and mobility to match speed on the edges. -- Bowen

What we're hearing: The expectation is that Walker hits free agency, where big money awaits even average tackles (Dan Moore Jr.'s four-year, $82 million deal with Tennessee last March is a prime example). One NFC executive says Walker is better than Moore and will get "paid paid" as a result. He's a consistent three-year starter on a good team, and the Packers have found him to be a hard worker. Green Bay already paid its other tackle, Zach Tom. -- Fowler

17. Khalil Mack, Edge

Current team: Los Angeles Chargers

2025 salary: $18 million

Age entering 2026 season: 35

What he brings: Since returning from an elbow injury in Week 7, Mack has three sacks (four total this season) and two forced fumbles. He will need to be used more as a situational rusher at this stage of his career, but he's still a powerful defender who creates impact plays off the edge. -- Bowen

What we're hearing: Age will cap Mack's earning power, but he's playing well enough to score another high-end one-year deal with Los Angeles or elsewhere, after pumping out four sacks in six games. Here's to guessing the Chargers' brass attempts to keep him, depending how the season plays out. Either way, he'll have a market. -- Fowler

18. Riq Woolen, CB

Current team: Seattle Seahawks

2025 salary: $5.4 million

Age entering 2026 season: 27

What he brings: Woolen has 11 interceptions and 33 pass breakups in his four-year career. Inconsistent tackling and lapses in eye discipline have prevented him from reaching his ceiling, but Woolen has the physical traits and speed at 6-foot-4 to help a defense majoring in man coverage. -- Bowen

What we're hearing: Woolen's elite traits and Pro Bowl talent should create a strong market. His two pass breakups Sunday against the Cardinals were a good reminder of that. Expect Woolen to hit be available in free agency as opposed to a re-signing with Seattle, which hasn't been a scheme fit for him under coach Mike Macdonald. But for teams that need man coverage help, he has tremendous upside. -- Fowler

19. Travis Etienne Jr., RB

Current team: Jacksonville Jaguars

2025 salary: $6.1 million

Age entering 2026 season: 27

What he brings: Etienne has looked more explosive on tape this season, slashing through creases of daylight as a runner. Etienne's 16 rushes of 10 or more yards are tied for the 10th most, and he's a capable receiver out of the backfield (21 catches in 2025). -- Bowen

What we're hearing: He has aided his free agency value with a return to form in 2025. The running back market can be a struggle, but he should hit a respectable range thanks to long speed and the ability to break arm tackles. It's worth noting Etienne and quarterback Trevor Lawrence have played together since their Clemson days, even crossing paths on the prep 7-on-7 scene. -- Fowler

20. Romeo Doubs, WR

Current team: Green Bay Packers

2025 salary: $3.4 million

Age entering 2026 season: 26

What he brings: Doubs has the route-running traits and foot quickness to uncover, and he is more than willing to work the middle of the field on in-breaking concepts. He averages 12.7 yards per reception, and has four touchdowns -- all on red zone targets. In short, he's a reliable pass catcher. -- Bowen

What we're hearing: Green Bay could bring him back, but that might be a challenge this close to free agency. He has played his way out of a bargain deal, serving as Green Bay's No. 1 receiver throughout the first 10 weeks. Though teams don't consider Doubs the type of field stretcher who must be double-teamed consistently, he gets open, he's tough and he's sure-handed. -- Fowler

21. Kyle Pitts Sr., TE

Current team: Atlanta Falcons

2025 salary: $10.9 million

Age entering 2026 season: 25

What he brings: Pitts plays the position like a wide receiver, and his numbers are up in 2025. He's already at 420 yards, and his 45 catches are only two short of the 47-catch mark he hit in 2024. ThoughPitts needs to be more willing as an in-line blocker, there's still upside here in the pass game. And he has the tools to play a matchup role from a variety of pre-snap alignments. -- Bowen

What we're hearing: Pitts hasn't quite lived up to his predraft billing as an elite prospect. Injuries have been a factor. But some evaluators see him slowly coming back. "He looks good -- running better than he has," an AFC executive said. Pitts' 45 receptions rank third among tight ends through Week 10. -- Fowler

22. Boye Mafe, Edge

Current team: Seattle Seahawks

2025 salary: $1.9 million

Age entering 2026 season: 27

What he brings: Mafe has an explosive first step, which allows him to attack the edges of offensive tackles. His effort level and backside pursuit ability also lead to second-reaction sacks. Mafe can still add more refinement to his pass-rushing plan, but the traits are there to produce in a system that schemes matchups out of multiple fronts. -- Bowen

What we're hearing: Like Jaelan Phillips, Mafe had interest at the trade deadline. His numbers are down -- one sack in 2025 compared to 15 through his first three seasons -- but as one NFL coordinator said, "He can win one-on-one in pass rush, he's strong at the point of attack and versatile enough to drop in coverage." Others think he needs to get stronger against the run. The Chiefs were among the teams inquiring last week. Perhaps they will make a move for him in March. -- Fowler

23. Devin Lloyd, LB

Current team: Jacksonville Jaguars

2025 salary: $2.5 million

Age entering 2026 season: 27

What he brings: Lloyd's on-the-ball production increases his value heading into free agency. Lloyd has four interceptions on the season, returning one for a touchdown. He's a solid starter who has shown Pro Bowl flashes this season. -- Bowen

What we're hearing: Lloyd is having a dynamic contract year, coupling his high-end athleticism and physicality with those four interceptions. He struggled through parts of 2022 and 2023, so interested teams will want to reconcile that. Still, he has used his ideal size and length to improve his pass coverage. -- Fowler

24. Quentin Lake, S

Current team: Los Angeles Rams

2025 salary: $3.4 million

Age entering 2026 season: 27

What he brings: An interchangeable safety with matchup traits in the slot, Lake brings both versatility and ball disruption to the field. He has one interception and nine pass breakups, plus he has added a sack, forced fumble and five pressures. He's around the ball for a reason. -- Bowen

What we're hearing: The safety position has a lot of depth but is not as top-heavy as last free agency. Multiple executives consulted on the position considered Lake the most versatile of the bunch. He's a team captain, plays every snap, plays multiple positions and has ball production in a contract year. The Rams have interest in extending Lake but have also shown a penchant for letting key defensive players on the back seven walk. -- Fowler

25. Greg Newsome II, CB

Current team: Jacksonville Jaguars

2025 salary: $13.4 million

Age entering 2026 season: 26

What he brings: Newsome has only three career interceptions, but he has created on-the-ball production with 32 pass breakups over five years. Newsome has the tools to match in man coverage, but he's at his best in zone schemes that allow him to play with backfield vision. -- Bowen

What we're hearing: The Jaguars traded a well-established man-cover corner (Tyson Campbell) to the Browns in exchange for Newsome because he fits their scheme as a long, savvy zone defender. Though Newsome never played well enough to earn an extension in Cleveland, he has increased his value with his play this season. -- Fowler

Honorable mentions