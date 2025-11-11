Open Extended Reactions

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Packers placed center Elgton Jenkins on injured reserve Tuesday, one day after he fractured his lower leg in a 10-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sources said initial tests showed a break in his fibula.

The IR move means Jenkins will miss at least the next four games. However, a source said he'll be sidelined much longer than that, and the best hope for a return would be if the Packers make a long playoff run.

Jenkins moved to center this offseason after establishing himself as one of the NFL's best left guards.

He skipped most of the offseason workouts because he wanted the Packers to rework his contract, which had two years remaining on a four-year, $68 million extension he signed in 2022. Jenkins had no guaranteed money left on that contract entering this season and wanted to protect himself from future lost earnings by moving to center, which is typically a lower-paid spot. But the Packers did not make any adjustments to the deal. Now, he will be going into the final year of that contract coming off a significant injury unless the Packers are willing to negotiate sooner.

Jenkins hobbled off the field Monday and eventually was carted to the locker room just before halftime after quarterback Jordan Love rolled into Jenkins' leg while Love was being tackled.

The Packers' offensive line has battled injuries all season. Left guard Aaron Banks and right tackle Zach Tom have missed time. Sean Rhyan replaced Jenkins at center during Monday's game.

The Packers (5-3-1) have lost two straight heading into Sunday's matchup at the New York Giants.