Open Extended Reactions

It's been six weeks since the debut of a Rivalries uniform, but NFL fans won't have to wait much longer -- Week 11 marks the debut of two.

First, the New England Patriots will rock their "Nor'easter" threads against the New York Jets on "Thursday Night Football." The storm blue jerseys are matched with white pants and matte white helmets. They include six stars on the uniform to represent the six states that make up New England and the franchise's six Super Bowl wins. A neat "NE" logo appears on the shoulder, incorporating nautical lettering and compass points. Inside of every jersey collar is the phrase: "We Are All Patriots," which Patriots owner Robert Kraft said following the Patriots' Super Bowl XXXVI victory in the wake of 9/11.

Then, the Los Angeles Rams will wear their "Midnight Mode" look against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. It's the first time the Rams will wear "midnight navy," which takes inspiration from the colors and patterns as the sun sets near SoFi Stadium. The cap sleeves and pants stripes are influenced by the blue lights that shine throughout the stadium at night. Pops of yellow are featured in the same location, a nod to the uniform the Rams wore when they won Super Bowl LVI.

In the throwback scene, the Buffalo Bills are once again donning their "Standing Buffalo" look, while the New York Giants will wear their "Vintage White" threads for the second consecutive week. The Arizona Cardinals are wearing all-black alternates for the second and last time this campaign.

Here's a look at the Week 11 uniforms for all NFL teams, excluding the Indianapolis Colts and New Orleans Saints, who are on byes.

Arizona Cardinals

Helmet: Black

Jersey: Black

Pants: Black

Brooke Sutton/Getty Images

Helmet: Black

Jersey: Black

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Black

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Navy

Jersey: White

Pants: Navy

Jeff Dean/AP

Helmet: Orange

Jersey: White

Pants: Orange

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Helmet: Orange

Jersey: Brown

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: White

Pants: Silver green

Brooke Sutton/Getty Images

Helmet: Navy

Jersey: Sunset orange

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Gold

Jersey: Green

Pants: Gold

Helmet: Deep steel blue

Jersey: Liberty white

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Black

Jersey: Teal

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Red

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: Black

Pants: Silver

Jeff Lewis/AP

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: Gold

Alex Slitz/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams

Helmet: Midnight navy

Jersey: Midnight navy

Pants: Midnight navy

Los Angeles Rams

Helmet: White

Jersey: Aqua

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Purple

Jersey: Purple

Pants: TBA

New England Patriots

Helmet: White

Jersey: Storm blue

Pants: White

New England Patriots

New York Giants

Helmet: Navy

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

New York Jets

Helmet: Green

Jersey: TBA

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Midnight green

Jersey: Midnight green

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Black

Jersey: Black

Pants: Gold

Matt Durisko/AP

Helmet: Gold

Jersey: White

Pants: Gold

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Helmet: College navy

Jersey: White

Pants: College navy

Helmet: Pewter

Jersey: Red

Pants: Pewter

Helmet: Dark blue

Jersey: Light blue

Pants: White

Helmet: Burgundy

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA