        <
        >

          NFL Week 11 uniforms: Patriots, Rams debut 'Rivalries' threads

          New England Patriots
          • Anthony GharibNov 13, 2025, 03:15 PM

          It's been six weeks since the debut of a Rivalries uniform, but NFL fans won't have to wait much longer -- Week 11 marks the debut of two.

          First, the New England Patriots will rock their "Nor'easter" threads against the New York Jets on "Thursday Night Football." The storm blue jerseys are matched with white pants and matte white helmets. They include six stars on the uniform to represent the six states that make up New England and the franchise's six Super Bowl wins. A neat "NE" logo appears on the shoulder, incorporating nautical lettering and compass points. Inside of every jersey collar is the phrase: "We Are All Patriots," which Patriots owner Robert Kraft said following the Patriots' Super Bowl XXXVI victory in the wake of 9/11.

          Then, the Los Angeles Rams will wear their "Midnight Mode" look against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. It's the first time the Rams will wear "midnight navy," which takes inspiration from the colors and patterns as the sun sets near SoFi Stadium. The cap sleeves and pants stripes are influenced by the blue lights that shine throughout the stadium at night. Pops of yellow are featured in the same location, a nod to the uniform the Rams wore when they won Super Bowl LVI.

          In the throwback scene, the Buffalo Bills are once again donning their "Standing Buffalo" look, while the New York Giants will wear their "Vintage White" threads for the second consecutive week. The Arizona Cardinals are wearing all-black alternates for the second and last time this campaign.

          Here's a look at the Week 11 uniforms for all NFL teams, excluding the Indianapolis Colts and New Orleans Saints, who are on byes.

          Arizona Cardinals

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: Black

          Atlanta Falcons

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: TBA

          Baltimore Ravens

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          Buffalo Bills

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Carolina Panthers

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          Chicago Bears

          Helmet: Navy

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Navy

          Cincinnati Bengals

          Helmet: Orange

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Orange

          Cleveland Browns

          Helmet: Orange

          Jersey: Brown

          Pants: TBA

          Dallas Cowboys

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Silver green

          Denver Broncos

          Helmet: Navy

          Jersey: Sunset orange

          Pants: TBA

          Detroit Lions

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          Green Bay Packers

          Helmet: Gold

          Jersey: Green

          Pants: Gold

          Houston Texans

          Helmet: Deep steel blue

          Jersey: Liberty white

          Pants: TBA

          Jacksonville Jaguars

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: Teal

          Pants: TBA

          Kansas City Chiefs

          Helmet: Red

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          Las Vegas Raiders

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: Silver

          Los Angeles Chargers

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Gold

          Los Angeles Rams

          Helmet: Midnight navy

          Jersey: Midnight navy

          Pants: Midnight navy

          Miami Dolphins

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: Aqua

          Pants: TBA

          Minnesota Vikings

          Helmet: Purple

          Jersey: Purple

          Pants: TBA

          New England Patriots

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: Storm blue

          Pants: White

          New York Giants

          Helmet: Navy

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          New York Jets

          Helmet: Green

          Jersey: TBA

          Pants: TBA

          Philadelphia Eagles

          Helmet: Midnight green

          Jersey: Midnight green

          Pants: TBA

          Pittsburgh Steelers

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: Gold

          San Francisco 49ers

          Helmet: Gold

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Gold

          Seattle Seahawks

          Helmet: College navy

          Jersey: White

          Pants: College navy

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers

          Helmet: Pewter

          Jersey: Red

          Pants: Pewter

          Tennessee Titans

          Helmet: Dark blue

          Jersey: Light blue

          Pants: White

          Washington Commanders

          Helmet: Burgundy

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA