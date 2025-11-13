It's been six weeks since the debut of a Rivalries uniform, but NFL fans won't have to wait much longer -- Week 11 marks the debut of two.
First, the New England Patriots will rock their "Nor'easter" threads against the New York Jets on "Thursday Night Football." The storm blue jerseys are matched with white pants and matte white helmets. They include six stars on the uniform to represent the six states that make up New England and the franchise's six Super Bowl wins. A neat "NE" logo appears on the shoulder, incorporating nautical lettering and compass points. Inside of every jersey collar is the phrase: "We Are All Patriots," which Patriots owner Robert Kraft said following the Patriots' Super Bowl XXXVI victory in the wake of 9/11.
Then, the Los Angeles Rams will wear their "Midnight Mode" look against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. It's the first time the Rams will wear "midnight navy," which takes inspiration from the colors and patterns as the sun sets near SoFi Stadium. The cap sleeves and pants stripes are influenced by the blue lights that shine throughout the stadium at night. Pops of yellow are featured in the same location, a nod to the uniform the Rams wore when they won Super Bowl LVI.
In the throwback scene, the Buffalo Bills are once again donning their "Standing Buffalo" look, while the New York Giants will wear their "Vintage White" threads for the second consecutive week. The Arizona Cardinals are wearing all-black alternates for the second and last time this campaign.
Here's a look at the Week 11 uniforms for all NFL teams, excluding the Indianapolis Colts and New Orleans Saints, who are on byes.
Arizona Cardinals
Helmet: Black
Jersey: Black
Pants: Black
Atlanta Falcons
Helmet: Black
Jersey: Black
Pants: TBA
Baltimore Ravens
Helmet: Black
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
Buffalo Bills
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Carolina Panthers
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
Chicago Bears
Helmet: Navy
Jersey: White
Pants: Navy
Cincinnati Bengals
Helmet: Orange
Jersey: White
Pants: Orange
Cleveland Browns
Helmet: Orange
Jersey: Brown
Pants: TBA
Dallas Cowboys
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: White
Pants: Silver green
Denver Broncos
Helmet: Navy
Jersey: Sunset orange
Pants: TBA
Detroit Lions
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
Green Bay Packers
Helmet: Gold
Jersey: Green
Pants: Gold
Houston Texans
Helmet: Deep steel blue
Jersey: Liberty white
Pants: TBA
Jacksonville Jaguars
Helmet: Black
Jersey: Teal
Pants: TBA
Kansas City Chiefs
Helmet: Red
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
Las Vegas Raiders
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: Black
Pants: Silver
Los Angeles Chargers
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: Gold
Los Angeles Rams
Helmet: Midnight navy
Jersey: Midnight navy
Pants: Midnight navy
Miami Dolphins
Helmet: White
Jersey: Aqua
Pants: TBA
Minnesota Vikings
Helmet: Purple
Jersey: Purple
Pants: TBA
New England Patriots
Helmet: White
Jersey: Storm blue
Pants: White
New York Giants
Helmet: Navy
Jersey: White
Pants: White
New York Jets
Helmet: Green
Jersey: TBA
Pants: TBA
Philadelphia Eagles
Helmet: Midnight green
Jersey: Midnight green
Pants: TBA
Pittsburgh Steelers
Helmet: Black
Jersey: Black
Pants: Gold
San Francisco 49ers
Helmet: Gold
Jersey: White
Pants: Gold
Seattle Seahawks
Helmet: College navy
Jersey: White
Pants: College navy
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Helmet: Pewter
Jersey: Red
Pants: Pewter
Tennessee Titans
Helmet: Dark blue
Jersey: Light blue
Pants: White
Washington Commanders
Helmet: Burgundy
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA