EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants are expected to start quarterback Jameis Winston against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jordan Raanan on Wednesday.

Starter Jaxson Dart is in the concussion protocol as the Giants return to practice Wednesday afternoon and seems unlikely to play, a source said.

Winston jumps fellow veteran Russell Wilson on the depth chart as the first major move under interim coach Mike Kafka, who took over when Brian Daboll was fired Monday. Kafka has worked closely with the quarterbacks this year as the assistant head coach/offensive coordinator.

Winston, 31, will be playing in his first game since Week 15 of last season for the Cleveland Browns. He signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Giants in the offseason but had spent the 2025 season as the third-stringer behind Week 1 starter Wilson and Dart, who took over in Week 4.

The Giants intend for Winston to be their backup behind Dart next season. Wilson signed a one-year, $10.5 million contract that expires at the end of the season.

Dart was injured in the second half of Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Chicago Bears, marking the fourth time this season (including preseason) that he was examined for a concussion.

He took a hard hit on a fumble in the third quarter, getting hit from the side by a defensive lineman tracking back to make the play. Dart's head hit the ground, and he got up slowly, eventually walking to the sideline after remaining on the field for a few seconds on his knees.

Dart returned to the game the following drive for two plays and then went to the blue medical tent in between quarters. He walked slowly into the locker room afterward with a trainer before being ruled out.

Wilson, 35, began the season as the Giants' starter before being replaced by Dart after struggling most of the first three weeks. He became the No. 2 quarterback behind Dart and appeared in three games -- twice when Dart was being examined for a concussion and on Sunday in the fourth quarter.

In those three games off the bench, Wilson completed 4 of 9 passes for 53 yards with zero touchdowns and three sacks. He led the Giants (2-8) to a field goal on his first drive Sunday but failed to lead them down the field when trailing in the final two minutes in Chicago.

Wilson was named the starter without any competition when he signed with the team in March. Winston was already on the roster. Dart was added to the mix the following month when the Giants traded into the bottom half of the first round for the Ole Miss star.

Still, Wilson took almost all the first-team reps this spring and summer. Dart became the second-string quarterback early in training camp, and Winston worked primarily with the third team.

Winston has been a mentor for Dart and others throughout the season. He stays after practice every day to work with Dart, the young receivers and offensive linemen. He is also constantly in the ears of others after difficult moments, including Wilson in the locker room Sunday.

Earlier this month, Winston told ESPN that he wanted to remain with the Giants as the trade deadline approached even though he was the third-string quarterback. He simply wanted to help the team win even if he desires to be a starting quarterback.

"When a team gives me the opportunity and believes in me, they give me a job, I want to play for that team and do my best for that team," Winston said. "I don't care what the record is, I don't care what the circumstances, situation or facts is, I always say what I want for myself, I want for everyone. I'm a solutions-oriented guy, so I want to be a part of the solution. I don't just want to run away when things get bad."

Dart, 22, has been extremely complimentary of Wilson and Winston. The Giants have liked the idea of having two veterans around the rookie quarterback, who has 17 total touchdowns in seven games as the starting quarterback.

Winston is 36-51 as a starting quarterback in his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints and Browns. His first start for the Giants will be on Sunday at MetLife Stadium against a Packers defense that is ranked fifth in the NFL, allowing 287.2 yards per game.