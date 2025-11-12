Marcus Spears voices his concern for Travis Hunter after it was announced he is having season-ending knee surgery. (1:13)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said it's too early to start wondering about Travis Hunter's future as a two-way player.

The rookie receiver/cornerback had surgery Tuesday to repair the lateral collateral ligament in his right knee; discussion over his future position or positions will happen in the offseason.

"I understand there's a lot of questions about if he'll remain a two-way player and all those kind of things," Coen said Wednesday morning. "All of that is very premature and at the end of the day, like every player on this roster, he'll be evaluated at the end of the season and we'll be able to give him his three better, three best and the things that we need to continue to improve upon and the things we need to build on.

"But right now our complete focus is on the Chargers and getting a must need to win on Sunday."

Coen also said it's premature to say whether he still expected Hunter to be the Jaguars' No. 1 receiver and No. 1 cornerback at some point, but he did say the team will study the way the team used Hunter in the seven games before his injury.

"I definitely think the whole process, the whole thing's been a learning experiment," he said. "But getting to know the person has obviously been the most important thing and the type of competitor, the way that he learns, the way that he competes, the way that he practices, that stuff that we've been able to gain valuable information on and be able to use moving forward and actually put in a continued practice."

Hunter had surgery on Tuesday morning in Dallas and is already back in Jacksonville. Coen said Hunter will conduct his rehab at the team facility and continue to participate in meetings throughout the rest of the season.