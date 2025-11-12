Open Extended Reactions

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. will miss at least Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers after having surgery Monday night because of appendicitis, coach Jonathan Gannon said Wednesday.

When asked if Harrison will miss just one game, Gannon said, "We'll see."

Gannon also announced that linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. will miss Sunday's game because of rib injuries that kept him out of last weekend's game in Seattle.

Linebacker Baron Browning has gone in the concussion protocol, Gannon also said. And wide receiver Simi Fehoko, who injured his arm against the Seahawks on Sunday, went on injured reserve.

All of these injuries come after Gannon said Monday that wide receiver Zay Jones is going on IR with an Achilles injury -- he was added Wednesday.

"It's life in the NFL," Gannon said of all the injuries and illnesses. "It's our job to put a plan together, get the guys ready to go and go out and compete and win. That's the job."

Five Cardinals left Sunday's loss to the Seahawks with injuries and were subsequently ruled out: defensive lineman Darius Robinson (groin), Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (ankle), Walter Nolen (knee), Jones and Fehoko. Two others -- running back Bam Knight (ankle) and right tackle Jonah Williams (shoulder) -- were questionable to return but ultimately did not return.

Arizona changed its schedule Wednesday, moving from a practice that would have been open to the media for the first 20 minutes to a closed walk-through.

Gannon called all the injuries he did not address "day-by-day," and said that they would be on Wednesday's injury report. He also said Arizona was taking it day-to-day on running back Trey Benson, who went on IR Oct. 1 and is eligible to return if healthy, but has yet to have his window open.