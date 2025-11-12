Cleveland Browns great Bernie Kosar said Wednesday morning that he underwent "two aggressive procedures" to stop internal bleeding as he awaits a liver transplant that has been delayed.

In a video posted to X, the former quarterback said that he was set to get a liver transplant this past weekend, but it was held off because the donor organ was infected. Kosar then underwent the two procedures and was set for a third procedure, he said.

"I could really use your love, support and actual prayers today," Kosar said while in a hospital bed.

Grateful for all the thoughts and prayers. 🙏🏼 I am in the hospital getting some care and keeping that fighter's spirit strong. 💪🏼 #UMatter #RenewingAthletesLives pic.twitter.com/PrdI3DhPxV — Bernie Kosar (@BernieKosarQB) November 12, 2025

Kosar had previously announced in a July 2024 story in Cleveland Magazine that he had been diagnosed with cirrhosis of the liver and Parkinson's disease.

Kosar, 61, had been on the list for a liver transplant, though University Hospitals hepatologist Anthony Post told the magazine that Kosar had improved since the year started.

Kosar, who played for the Browns from 1985 to 1993, is third all-time in franchise history with 21,904 passing yards. He led the team to three AFC Championship Game appearances (1986, '87 and '89), losing each time to John Elway's Denver Broncos.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.