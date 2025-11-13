How to watch 'Monday Night Football': Cowboys vs. Raiders

Open Extended Reactions

Dak Prescott leads the Dallas Cowboys into "Sin City" to take on Maxx Crosby and the Las Vegas Raiders in the Week 11 edition of ESPN's "Monday Night Football."

The prime-time showdown features two squads starving for a win. The Cowboys (3-5-1), who are coming off a bye, have lost two straight, including a 27-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals on "Monday Night Football" in Week 9. Dallas is allowing 30.8 points per game this season, second most in the NFL behind only the Cincinnati Bengals' 33.3.

The Raiders (2-7) have lost three in a row and have scored fewer than 10 points in four of their nine games this season.

Here are key facts about the Week 11 "Monday Night Football" matchup:

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Monday, Nov. 17

3 p.m.: "NFL Live" on ESPN

6 p.m.: "Monday Night Countdown" on ESPN

8:15 p.m.: Cowboys at Raiders on ESPN and ABC

8:15 p.m.: "Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli" -- the "ManningCast" -- on ESPN2

