FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- There was a light moment Wednesday as owner Robert Kraft welcomed Rob Gronkowski back to Gillette Stadium to sign a ceremonial one-day contract to retire as a member of the New England Patriots -- fulfilling the wish of Gronkowski's late friend, Susan Hurley.

As Kraft began his introduction, he turned to Gronkowski and said: "By the way, since we play the [New York] Jets [Thursday] night, how about a two-day contract?"

Gronkowski was quick with the reply.

"Let's do it!" he said with his trademark exuberance. "What's the signing bonus?"

To which Kraft replied with a smile: "Nothing's changed!"

It was a day of good vibes for 36-year-old Gronkowski, who played for the Patriots from 2010 to 2018, then finished his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020-21. Gronkowski, who was joined by girlfriend Camille Kostek and former teammates David Andrews, Brian Hoyer and Rob Ninkovich, won three Super Bowls with the Patriots and another with the Buccaneers.

He called the first Super Bowl in New England -- a 28-24 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Feb. 1, 2015 -- his favorite memory as a Patriot because of the game itself and the ensuing celebration.

"This means a lot to me. Big-time. I'm a New England Patriot. I'm a Patriot for life," he said. "My career started here, and it 100% needed to end here, there's no doubt about that.

"The whole 'Gronk' persona, everything about myself, was all because of the fans of New England, and my teammates and everyone else here accepting me from the beginning."

Gronkowski will serve as Keeper of the Light before Thursday's game against the Jets (8:15 p.m., Prime), ringing the bell atop the lighthouse at Gillette Stadium.

"It will be special," he said, adding that he will address the crowd at halftime.