FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots starting running back Rhamondre Stevenson will miss his third straight game due to a toe injury, as the team ruled him out for Thursday night's home game against the New York Jets (8:15 p.m., Prime Video).

New England also announced that starting wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (team-high 5 touchdown catches) will miss his second straight game due to a hamstring injury, while starting linebacker Christian Elliss (hip) is also out for the second straight game and No. 2 tight end Austin Hooper (concussion) will miss his first game of the season.

Meanwhile, the Jets confirmed they will be without starting wide receiver Garrett Wilson, which was expected after ESPN reported earlier in the week that Wilson sustained a right knee sprain and is expected to miss three to four weeks.

In New England, rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson has taken on an expanded role in Stevenson's absence, which included 55- and 69-yard touchdown runs in Sunday's 28-23 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The only other running back on the roster is former practice squad player Terrell Jennings, and he is questionable for Thursday's game after injuring his knee against the Buccaneers.

The Patriots are likely to elevate veteran running back D'Ernest Johnson from the practice squad for the third straight week to add depth at the position. They also re-signed sixth-year veteran running back Jonathan Ward to their practice squad Tuesday, making him an elevation option as well alongside rookie Rushawn Baker.

The Patriots (8-2) have won seven straight games, tied with the Denver Broncos for the NFL's longest winning streak, while the Jets have won their last two games after an 0-7 start to the season.