ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Sunday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will mark just the third time that two of the top selections from the 2018 draft class will play against each other in Josh Allen and Baker Mayfield.

But the jokes between the two quarterbacks have already begun.

During his news conference on Wednesday, Mayfield was asked what his relationship is like with Allen and said, "I have to walkie-talkie to him cause he's so damn tall, so I can't really have a face-to-face conversation with him. But, you know, in Buffalo, it's cold, it's rainy. Even though he's 6-foot-10, his hands are small, so he better wear his gloves."

The Bills listed Allen as 6-foot-5 to Mayfield's 6-foot-1.

Buffalo's quarterback was informed of Mayfield's comments at the start of his own news conference later on Wednesday.

"That's crazy," Allen remarked after hearing Mayfield say he has small hands.

"Baker wears two gloves golfing, so he's that type of guy," Allen said. "I love the guy. He's awesome. To see kind of how his career has progressed and the adversity he's fought through and playing some really, really dang good football right now. I'm a big fan of his. Anytime I get to watch games, I'm watching what he does, because he's very fun to watch."

Allen and Mayfield both attended the 2018 Senior Bowl and have interacted over the years, including golfing together in the offseason. They've also bonded over their love of movie quotes, per Allen.

Mayfield was selected first overall in the 2018 NFL draft by the Cleveland Browns, while Allen was the seventh overall pick by the Bills. Mayfield won the first meeting between the quarterbacks in 2019 (Browns beat Bills, 19-16), while Allen won the second in 2023 (Bills beat Buccaneers, 24-18). Plenty is on the line when they meet again in Orchard Park as the Bills look to stay within reach of the New England Patriots (1.5 games back), while the Buccaneers try to maintain their 1.5 game lead in the NFC South.