Lamar Jackson and Ravens look to solve their Cleveland conundrum

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- If the Baltimore Ravens want to continue their dramatic turnaround this season, they have to figure out their Cleveland conundrum.

In recent years, the Ravens have won division titles and playoff games, but they have failed to consistently win in Cleveland. When the Ravens play at the Browns on Sunday (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS), Baltimore will look to reverse its troubles at Huntington Bank Field, where it has lost in three of its past four trips.

Inside the Ravens' locker room, the players tried to explain why their games against the Browns have been more challenging than what many expected, chalking it up to Cleveland's underrated talent on its roster and the mindset of this AFC North rivalry.

"It feels like high school football in terms of [how] we all know each other," Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard said. "We play each other twice a year, and mostly everyone has been on the same team for a while, and it's kind of like [seeing] who can be the most physical and who will quit first. It's never really a blowout. Like I said, it's whoever's going to quit first."

One of the common trends in the Ravens' losses in Cleveland has been quarterback Lamar Jackson's injuries. In 2021, the Ravens fell at the Browns 24-22 after Jackson suffered a season-ending ankle injury at the start of the second quarter. In 2022, Baltimore flopped in a 13-3 defeat in Cleveland because Jackson was sidelined with a knee injury.

Last season, Jackson was healthy enough to suit up but he was outplayed in a 29-24 loss at the Browns by then-quarterback Jameis Winston, who threw three touchdowns to earn AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Jackson's availability was an issue briefly this week when he didn't practice Wednesday because of soreness in one of his knees. But Jackson returned as a full participant in Thursday's practice, which is a sign that he is set to start Sunday.

"It's getting better," Jackson said about his knee.

The Ravens (4-5) are looking to even their record for the first time since Week 2, when they defeated the Browns 41-17 in Baltimore. But Baltimore hasn't swept Cleveland since 2020.

When asked about Baltimore's difficulties to beat Cleveland repeatedly, Ravens coach John Harbaugh gave a one-minute explanation that touched upon the Browns' strong defense, their experienced offensive line, promising running back Quinshon Judkins and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

"It's going to be cold; it's going to be rainy; it's going to be windy," Harbaugh said. "It's going to be on the shores of Lake Erie. We're used to this; this is Cleveland, and this is how these games go. We just have the utmost respect for how they play. So, we have to be at our best."

When Harbaugh became the Ravens coach in 2008, he won 23 of the first 27 meetings with the Browns, including the first 11 games. But since 2021, Baltimore has more losses against Cleveland (four) than Cincinnati (three).

Baltimore's recent losses at Cleveland have been surprising because the Ravens have ranked among the most winningest franchises over the past 25 seasons and the Browns have lost the most games in the NFL since 2000.

History likely won't have any impact on Sunday's game. In fact, Pro Bowl safety Kyle Hamilton wasn't aware that Baltimore has one win in its past four games in Cleveland.

"The fact that I didn't know that shows where we're at with that, so nobody's been talking about it," Hamilton said. "We just have to go win a game."

Last season, the Ravens headed to Cleveland on a five-game winning streak and were considered a nine-point favorite. But Baltimore couldn't hold a late, one-point lead in the fourth quarter and allowed a winning 38-yard touchdown pass from Winston to Cedric Tillman with 59 seconds remaining.

A year later, Baltimore is going to Cleveland on a three-game winning streak and is considered a 7.5-point favorite by ESPN BET. Ravens middle linebacker Roquan Smith doesn't believe last year's loss to the Browns will serve as a cautionary tale.

"I think the way we started the season offered the biggest lesson of all," Smith said, referring to Baltimore's 1-5 start. "I'm not worried about last year, because it's a completely new team, a completely new group. We can't focus on last year and what happened last year, because -- granted, I don't really remember everything from last year anyway. So, it's just more about going out, being who we are and knowing that, like always, you're going into someone else's house, and you have to take what you want. I think it's as simple as that."

If the Steelers (5-4) lose at home to the Bengals (3-6) Sunday afternoon, Baltimore can tie Pittsburgh atop the AFC North with a victory in Cleveland. But as the Ravens have learned, no one should assume anything when playing in Cleveland.

"We know we're going to have a big fight -- a big, tough, knockdown, drag-out fight in Cleveland," Harbaugh said. "We know what that is. We understand what that always is. So, just to get to .500, that's what we're going to be fighting for."