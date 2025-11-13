Rich Eisen discusses Dan Campbell taking over playcalling for the Lions in their win against the Commanders. (2:01)

DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions organization will be leaning on hip-hop icon Marshall Mathers, better known as Eminem, for advice about their annual Thanksgiving Halftime Show.

On Thursday, the team announced that the superstar and Paul Rosenberg -- his longtime manager and president of Shady Records -- have reached a multiyear partnership through 2027 to consult on talent selection and halftime production of the show. Both are Detroit natives.

"It's an honor for us to team up with the Lions and be a part of the greatest tradition in Detroit sports," Rosenberg said in a statement. "We look forward to putting together unforgettable shows featuring world-class artists for the fans at Ford Field and the tens of millions watching around the country."

Detroit has played in a Thanksgiving game since 1934 and has hosted performances by rappers Big Sean and Jack Harlow as well as country music star Shaboozey in recent years.

The organization has also hired Jesse Collins Entertainment (JCE) to produce the performance.

"We're thrilled to be working with Marshall and Paul, who are two of the most accomplished and respected names in the music industry, not to mention longtime Lions fans," Lions president and CEO Rod Wood said. "Their reputation in the business will attract top-tier talent and help us solidify this annual performance as one of the most anticipated cultural moments on the NFL calendar."