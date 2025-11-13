        <
          Patriots vs. Jets highlights: Best plays, moments and touchdowns

          • Rich Cimini
            Rich Cimini
            ESPN Staff Writer
              Rich Cimini is a staff writer who covers the New York Jets and the NFL at ESPN. Rich has covered the Jets for over 30 years, joining ESPN in 2010. Rich also hosts the Flight Deck podcast. He previously was a beat writer for the New York Daily News and is a graduate of Syracuse University.
          • Mike Reiss
            Mike Reiss
            ESPN Staff Writer
              Mike Reiss is an NFL reporter at ESPN and covers the New England Patriots. Reiss has covered the Patriots since 1997 and joined ESPN in 2009. In 2019, he was named Massachusetts Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sports Media Association.
          Nov 13, 2025, 08:18 PM

          FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New York Jets come into Thursday's game riding a two-game winning streak, and they are tasked with trying to prevent the New England Patriots, who are on a seven-game winning streak themselves, from ending the night with the NFL's best record.

          The Jets (2-7) and Patriots (8-2) are having a polar opposite season as they head into this Week 11 matchup. But one thing they both have in common is new coaches returning to lead the teams they once starred for, with Aaron Glenn returning to New York and Mike Vrabel taking over for New England.

          And then there are the quarterbacks. Drake Maye comes into the game as the MVP favorite, and the Jets seem to be in the middle of a controversy with Glenn refusing to name a starter in the days leading up to the game.

          Our two team reporters -- Rich Cimini for the Jets, Mike Reiss for the Patriots -- are at Gillette Stadium, and will be keeping you updated on all the biggest plays and highlights.