FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New York Jets come into Thursday's game riding a two-game winning streak, and they are tasked with trying to prevent the New England Patriots, who are on a seven-game winning streak themselves, from ending the night with the NFL's best record.

The Jets (2-7) and Patriots (8-2) are having a polar opposite season as they head into this Week 11 matchup. But one thing they both have in common is new coaches returning to lead the teams they once starred for, with Aaron Glenn returning to New York and Mike Vrabel taking over for New England.

And then there are the quarterbacks. Drake Maye comes into the game as the MVP favorite, and the Jets seem to be in the middle of a controversy with Glenn refusing to name a starter in the days leading up to the game.

Our two team reporters -- Rich Cimini for the Jets, Mike Reiss for the Patriots -- are at Gillette Stadium, and will be keeping you updated on all the biggest plays and highlights.