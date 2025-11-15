Will Compton, Andrew Hawkins and Peter Schrager analyze if the Chiefs' Week 11 matchup against the Broncos is a must-win for Kansas City. (0:53)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos don't shy away from the subject. Players like edge rusher Nik Bonitto and quarterback Bo Nix have addressed it publicly, as have coach Sean Payton and even owner/CEO Greg Penner.

It's clear that the Broncos won't be a true factor in the AFC West until they can consistently compete with the Kansas City Chiefs, a long-standing rival.

"There's a reason this team has won for a long period of time," Payton said of the Chiefs this week. "It's talent, it's coaching, it's a program, it's a GM, it's ownership, and that's where we're aspiring to go."

It has been tough sledding for the Broncos the past nine seasons against Kansas City, which has gone 16-2 against Denver since the Broncos won Super Bowl 50 following the 2015 season. The Chiefs have won nine consecutive AFC West titles on the way to five Super Bowl appearances and three Super Bowl titles. But the Broncos (8-2) were tied for the NFL's best record entering Week 11, are leading the division and will now get their first crack at the Chiefs (5-4) this season on Sunday in Empower Field at Mile High (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS).

While Denver wins in the series have been oh-so-rare -- the Chiefs held a 16-game winning streak at one point -- the annual meetings have been littered with odd, emotional and quirky moments. We picked out some of the biggest, boldest and (for Denver) mostly soul-crushing memories of the past decade of Broncos-Chiefs football.

Dec. 25, 2016: The big man TD

While Kansas City had won the previous two meetings heading into this Christmas showdown, this served as the official changing of the guard from the Broncos' five straight AFC West titles from 2011-15 to the Chiefs' current streak. And it was one play from the 33-10 blowout that foreshadowed what was to come for the Broncos in this rivalry.

With 1:55 remaining in a game the Chiefs led 27-10, Kansas City coach Andy Reid called a direct snap to 346-pound nose tackle Dontari Poe, who threw a jump pass to tight end Demetrius Harris for a 2-yard touchdown pass. It was the hefty exclamation point to ending the Broncos' run of AFC West dominance.

"I would have saved it for another game if I was them," Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. said after the game. "... I mean, you don't like that stuff, but we won the AFC West every year, man. It's their first chance to actually win it -- about time somebody beat us."

Dec. 31, 2017: The future is now

The Chiefs' win streak over Broncos increased to four games going into this 27-24 season-ending matchup, but this meant way more than a fifth straight loss to Kansas City. It gave the Broncos a sneak preview of the NFL's next superstar.

Rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes made his NFL debut in Denver, finishing 22-of-35 passing for 284 yards while leading five scoring drives. The Broncos wouldn't get their first win over the eventual three-time Super Bowl MVP for almost six years.

Patrick Mahomes has been a thorn in Denver's side since his NFL debut against the Broncos in 2017, leading the Chiefs to a 13-1 record over Denver in his starts. Justin Tafoya/Getty Images

Oct. 17, 2019: Different quarterback, same result

With 10 minutes left in second quarter, Mahomes suffered the most serious injury of his career to date, dislocating his right patellar tendon on fourth-and-1 quarterback sneak attempt which saw his kneecap visibly move to the side of his leg. The Chiefs led 10-6 at that moment.

Mahomes left the game and Matt Moore -- a journeyman backup in his 11th and final NFL season -- entered. Moore, who had played only nine snaps that season to that point, went 10-of-19 passing for 117 yards with a 57-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill in a 30-6 win in Denver, running Kansas City's win streak over the Broncos to eight games. Then-Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco fumbled three times, one of which was returned for a touchdown.

Dec. 15, 2019: Von Miller at wit's end

The Broncos were officially eliminated from playoff contention with a 23-3 loss at Arrowhead, their ninth straight setback to the Chiefs. After the game, the usually upbeat Miller was inconsolable while formally announcing that he was out of answers.

"I'm sorry, I don't even know what to say," Miller said. "I don't know how we got to this point, I don't know how we win like this ... It just defeats my soul to go out there and play the way we play and lose the way we lose.

"I don't really have answers, I've tried, we have tried, everything, from team bonding, coming in early, working hard at practice, film."

Oct. 25, 2020: No doubts

In front of 5,314 shivering people (14 degrees at kickoff) due to COVID-19 attendance regulations, the Chiefs showed the extent of the gap between them and the Broncos in winning their 10th straight game over Denver. Kansas City scored touchdowns four different ways -- rushing, receiving, an interception return and a kickoff return. Mahomes didn't have to do much in the 43-16 win, completing only 15 passes for 200 yards.

Jan. 8, 2022: Giving it away

Despite being without three of their top five cornerbacks, the Broncos had a 21-20 lead and had driven to the Chiefs' 9-yard line with 7:57 to play. On a second-and-2, not only did running back Melvin Gordon III lose 4 yards, but he also fumbled.

Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton scooped up the loose ball at the Kansas City 14-yard line, spun away from quarterback Drew Lock and ran 86 yards for the go-ahead touchdown. The Chiefs won 28-24 for their 13th straight win over the Broncos, who fired coach Vic Fangio the next day.

Oct. 12, 2023. Welcome to the fun, Sean

Payton's introduction to the Broncos-Chiefs rivalry didn't make an immediate difference. The Broncos mustered only 197 yards of total offense, as quarterback Russell Wilson finished 13-of-22 passing for 95 yards and two interceptions while being sacked four times. The Broncos lost 19-8, their 16th straight defeat to the Chiefs, to fall to 1-5 in Payton's debut season.

The loss marked the first game of Wilson's career with fewer than 150 passing yards and at least two interceptions. He had four passes batted down as the Broncos had eight possessions in which they gained 34 or fewer yards.

"To win the league you've got to be better throwing the ball," Payton said, perhaps foreshadowing Wilson's eventual divorce with the team.

Oct. 29, 2023: Streak is over, but some drama is born

Wilson's passing yardage didn't change much from two weeks prior (114), but his three touchdown passes, coupled with two interceptions of Mahomes, gave the Broncos a 24-9 win. It was their first win over Kansas City since 2015 and broke the 16-game losing streak, but it also spawned the drama which eventually resulted in Wilson's late-December benching.

Almost two months later, Wilson said the Broncos threatened him in the days following the breakthrough win, telling him that he would be "benched for the rest of the year" if he didn't waive the injury guarantee in his contract. He called the discussions with the Broncos after the win over the Chiefs "a low blow." The Broncos denied Wilson's claim, saying it was a "football decision," with Payton adding that it was "based on winning."

Nov. 10, 2024: Blocked!

The Broncos seemed like they were on the verge of having their own winning streak in this series. They trailed 16-14 late but drove deep into Kansas City territory to position themselves for 35-yard, game-winning field goal attempt with one second left.

But they couldn't win their first game at Arrowhead Stadium since 2015, as lineman Alex Forsyth was bowled over by Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal, who then blocked Wil Lutz's kick to end the game.

"Proud of how they fought, thought we outplayed them," Payton said following the game. "Nonetheless you've got to beat a champion, and we weren't able to do it. Obviously gut-wrenching."

Wil Lutz's 35-yard, game-winning field goal attempt was blocked in last November's loss at Arrowhead Stadium, another gut punch to the Broncos in their rivalry with the Chiefs. Charlie Riedel/AP

Jan. 5, 2025: Playoff drought over

With their first playoff spot in eight seasons hanging in the balance, the Broncos faced Chiefs Lite. With the No. 1 seed in the AFC locked up, the Chiefs sat all their starters in this season finale in Denver. The Broncos won in a 38-0 stroll. They outgained the Chiefs 479-98, as Nix finished with 321 passing yards and four touchdown throws.

But full-strength Chiefs or not, that game set the table for what's to come Sunday and on Christmas night in Arrowhead later this season. The Broncos have a chance to back up what Penner and Payton said a year ago -- that they've closed the gap with Kansas City.

"Absolutely, yes," Penner said in the days after the Broncos' wild-card playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills in January. "I mean we could have very easily been 2-0 against the Chiefs [in 2024]. Our absolute goal next year is to win our division."

Well, "next year" is now here for the Broncos.